Group rape in Palermo: the main accused defended himself by saying that he is “very respectful of women”

Angel Pascual Ramosthe young man who is most involved in the case of the group rape in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, He claimed to be “very respectful of women”, while saying that it was “a consensual relationship.” The statement was within the framework of the trial that began at the end of August for the group rape of a 21-year-old girl that occurred in the Buenos Aires neighborhood at the end of 2022.

Ramos’ explanation about what happened that morning of October 28, 2022 was made in front of the judges of the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) of Buenos Aires No. 14. According to reports, inside the room the magistrates gave him the word, he began to speak and, seconds later, it broke down, so it was decided to make an intermediate room for 15 minutes until he recovered.

Group rape in Palermo: the main accused said that “the mistake” was having sex in a car

When the hearing resumed minutes later, the accused maintained that: “fIt was a consensual relationship, it was all talked about. I am very respectful of women.” In addition, he assured that the young woman had been with her friends, and then he and she decided to go to the car: “We both made a mistake when we went to have sex. “We made a mistake in the place and the time.”

Although his testimony was brief, he confirmed his innocence and went on to express that “There was no plan to abuse anyone”. However, Hugo Figueroa, the victim’s lawyer, questioned the accused’s statements. “There were four inside the car, he said it was consensual, but they were pushing her and he also said he respected women. What did he respect that day?” He stated.

The accused are Lautaro Dante Ciongo Pasotti, 25, Angel Pascual Ramos, 24, Thomas Fabian Dominguez, 22, Franco Jesus Lykan, 24, Alexis Steven Cuzzoni, 21, and Ignacio Retondo,

Regarding the victim, in early September he also stated and maintained that He never gave consent to have relations and that “it is not his sexual inclination”, therefore I would never have approved it. The identity of the 22-year-old girl was not released to preserve it.

At the trial, the other defendant involved in the case also spoke, Lautaro Dante Ciongo Pasotti, who He distanced himself from the incident and indicated that they only kissed with the young woman.. Tuesday the 24th was the last declaratory hearing before the allegations stage begins next Friday.

Those accused of the crime of “sexual abuse with aggravated carnal access” son: Lautaro Dante Ciongo Pasotti25 years old; Angel Pascual Ramos24; Thomas Fabian Domínguez22; Franco Jesus Lykan24; Alexis Steven Cuzzoni21, and Ignacio Retondo24. Ramos and Pasotti are the most complicated in the case since the genetic tests revealed that the victim’s seminal fluid was in the victim’s underwear and there are also videos that prove their participation in the sexual attack.

The investigated group rape in Palermo

The most complicated defendant is Ramos: the cameras show that he was the first to abuse the victim, and they found his DNA under the young woman’s nails and in her underwear.

The episode occurred on the carnival holiday of February 28, 2022, at 1300 Serrano Street, in the Palermo Soho area, where a couple of bakers and another neighbor intervened when they saw that Inside a Volkswagen Gol car parked next to the sidewalk, a girl was abused in a group. The key evidence was the multiple videos from security cameras that recorded the entire route of the group with the victim for nine hours.

According to the reconstruction of the event, The young woman was captured at 6 in the morning by some of the accused in the “Espacio Ro Techno Bar” bowling alley on 1625 Thames Street, from there they went to a plaza on Soler and Godoy Cruz and then to a kiosk in Plaza Serrano where she was groped, until after 3 p.m. they walked to the car parked in front to a bakery on 1300 Serrano Street, from where she was rescued.

According to the evidence gathered by the investigation, The images of the videos identify Ramos as the first to abuse the complainant in the front seat of the car. In addition to this, her genetic profile was identified not only in the seminal fluid found in the underwear and in the swabs taken on the victim, but also under the girl’s nails, a fact that for the prosecution indicates that she would have resisted the sexual act and even scratched the alleged abuser.

MB CP

Share this: Facebook

X

