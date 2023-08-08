Growing semester for Intercos thanks to the improvement of the supply chain and the increase in inventories

Listen to the audio version of the article

Intercos, the third-party cosmetics manufacturer in Agrate Brianza, continues to grow, closing the first half of the year with net revenues of 488.4 million euros, up 32.7% compared to the first six months of 2022 Growth characterized all geographical areas, all business units and all types of customers. The solid performance of order intake continues supported by the excellent flow of new projects, a sign of the strong innovation of Intercos. Adjusted Ebitda reached 67.4 million (+38.5%) thanks to the sales trend and the improvement in productivity; while net income, equal to 26.9 million, rose by 29.6%.

«Our group closed the first half of 2023 once again with strong growth, reporting a record second quarter for Intercos, both in terms of sales and EBITDA generation – comments Renato Semerari, CEO of Intercos -. Revenues for the first six months increased by 33% over last year. Ebitda also grew by double digits, recording an increase of 38% in the same period. We are even more satisfied if we look at the group’s performance over a longer period of time: compared to the results at the end of 2021, the first year of listing of Intercos, sales and Ebitda for the last twelve months to June 30, 2023 have increased respectively by 42% and 39%».

All the business units of the company grew in the first half of the year: «Make-up grew by 29% in terms of revenues and +36% in terms of Ebitda – adds the CEO -; skincare by 10% and 8% respectively; while the hair and body sector, benefiting from some new commercial agreements, including the one entered into with Dolce&Gabbana, grew by 70% in terms of revenues, almost doubling Ebitda».

As for the geographical areas, all of them show robust growth compared to last year, with China reporting double-digit increases, Korea continuing its strong growth trajectory, EMEA and the USA outperforming their reference market, «as evidence – explains the CEO – of a constant increase in our group’s market share and a generalized increase in outsourcing in the beauty market in general. In terms of market segments served, it should also be noted that, despite the double-digit growth of both mass/prestige segments in the first six months of the year, we have witnessed a progressive change of mix, with mass it grew at more sustained rates than the prestige segment. The diversification of our business has therefore once again made it possible to mitigate some macro trends in the sector in which we operate, first of all a recovery of the Chinese market which is still struggling to materialize».

And he concludes: «At the same time, we were able to benefit from two main factors: the improvement of the supply chain which, also thanks to the increase in inventories carried out in 2022, allowed us to improve production planning and therefore to significantly reduce lead times delivery of finished products to our customers; inflation which, although still present, appears to be less volatile and therefore more predictable than last year. We believe that constant investments in innovation represent the basis of success and the analysis of the orders received during the first half year bears witness to this. In fact, in a context in which reorders have been decreasing, the normal consequence of a significant decrease in delivery times and the realignment of customer stocks, orders relating to new projects have increased significantly, making it possible to maintain an order book of more than 300 million euros, despite the significant acceleration in sales achieved in the last twelve months. After the strong growth of the first half of 2023 and the second half of 2022, we expect a second half of 2023 of consolidation of the results achieved so far, and therefore results substantially in line with the second half of last year”.