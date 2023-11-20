Home » GRU Airport received more than 3.6 million passengers in October 2023
Entertainment

GRU Airport received more than 3.6 million passengers in October 2023

by admin
GRU Airport received more than 3.6 million passengers in October 2023

São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, recorded 23,500 landings and takeoffs in October and the movement of around 3.6 million passengers. Between the months of January and October, the total reached 34.1 million people embarking and disembarking through the terminals.

Last month, national operations had an average of 75 thousand passengers per day, with 17.1 thousand landings and takeoffs, the equivalent of 554 operations per day, which connected 52 domestic destinations, the most popular being: Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Porto Alegre.

In international operations, there were around 40 thousand passengers per day, with 6.3 thousand landings and takeoffs or 204 operations per day. The most popular destinations were Buenos Aires, Santiago, Miami and Lisbon.

The dealership is constantly working on infrastructure improvements and projects to improve the customer experience. This year alone, 39 commercial retail operations were opened. In October, a Freddo gelateria opened at the airport.

In total, the airport offers more than 300 commercial operations, including retail and food, as well as 24 VIP lounges in the three passenger terminals.

Users can also enjoy other amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, free charging stations and ten thousand parking spaces.

Post Views: 162

See also  When do I charge and how much is the extra amount?

You may also like

Sign by sign, Jimena La Torre’s predictions for...

Director Destin Daniel Cretton to Lead Live-Action “Naruto”...

Wilson threw a 3D printed basketball

“Oppenheimer” Dominates 2024 SAG Awards and Becomes Oscar...

Introducing Arc’teryx’s Veilance 2024 Spring and Summer Collection

Weather: according to the SMN it will rain...

Exploring Nature with Craghoppers: 2024 Spring and Summer...

what happens at YPF – Diario RÃo Negro

Selena Gomez Shines in Atelier Versace at 2024...

Aimé Leon Dore Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy