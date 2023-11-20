GRU Airport received more than 3.6 million passengers in October 2023

São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, recorded 23,500 landings and takeoffs in October and the movement of around 3.6 million passengers. Between the months of January and October, the total reached 34.1 million people embarking and disembarking through the terminals.

Last month, national operations had an average of 75 thousand passengers per day, with 17.1 thousand landings and takeoffs, the equivalent of 554 operations per day, which connected 52 domestic destinations, the most popular being: Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Porto Alegre.

In international operations, there were around 40 thousand passengers per day, with 6.3 thousand landings and takeoffs or 204 operations per day. The most popular destinations were Buenos Aires, Santiago, Miami and Lisbon.

The dealership is constantly working on infrastructure improvements and projects to improve the customer experience. This year alone, 39 commercial retail operations were opened. In October, a Freddo gelateria opened at the airport.

In total, the airport offers more than 300 commercial operations, including retail and food, as well as 24 VIP lounges in the three passenger terminals.

Users can also enjoy other amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, free charging stations and ten thousand parking spaces.

