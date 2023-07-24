Grupo Firme Overcomes Challenges and Continues Tour in Latin America

Title: Grupo Firme Faces Challenges and Emotional Moments During Central American Tour

Subtitle: Mexican Music Breaks Prejudices and Reaches Global Success

In Guatemala, Grupo Firme performed a highly anticipated concert on July 14 at the Explanada de Cayalá. However, their tour in the region was not without difficulties. Just a few days before their concert, the musicians experienced an earthquake measuring 6.7 in El Salvador on July 18. Despite this, they remained resilient and continued their journey.

Due to inclement weather, the concert scheduled for July 15 had to be postponed. The fans eagerly awaited the new concert date, which was announced as Saturday, July 22. However, upon their arrival in Honduras, the group faced complications. A curfew in San Pedro Sula resulted in the cancellation of their concert. The mayor even threatened legal action if Grupo Firme failed to comply with the municipality’s regulations. As a result, they rescheduled their performance for Monday, July 24.

Fans have shared videos from their concerts, capturing emotional moments. In one clip, Eduin Cuaz, a member of Grupo Firme, can be seen tearfully performing the song “Get over me.” This is not the first time Cuaz has been overcome with emotions. He has previously expressed his grief over the loss of his friend, Giovani, who was kidnapped and murdered. The song “neither the money nor anything” holds a special significance for Cuaz, as it reminds him of his late friend.

Grupo Firme’s success can be attributed to the evolution of Mexican music and its ability to break down prejudices. Jhonny Caz, one of the voices of the group, believes that Mexican music has separated itself from many stereotypes, opening it up to a wider audience. It has transcended its previous categorization as a macho genre only for men and now embraces the LGTBI community. Caz acknowledges the role of countless generations in overcoming these prejudices and paving the way for the genre’s global recognition.

Despite facing setbacks such as rain and earthquakes during their tour, Grupo Firme’s concerts have been a resounding success. Their tour will conclude on August 5 at the “Super Concert of the Flower Fair” in Medellín, Colombia. The group is thrilled to return to Colombia, a country they describe as a perfect match for their music. Caz believes that the Mexican-Colombian connection is highly cherished, as both countries share a passion for music, feelings, and celebration.

With their ability to make listeners feel a range of emotions — from deep love to the infectious urge to dance — Grupo Firme remains dedicated to creating new original songs and collaborations. They have exciting plans to release new music, including a collaboration with a Colombian artist, which will mark their first joint venture.

As Grupo Firme continues to captivate audiences worldwide, their Central American tour becomes a testament to their resilience, passion, and evolving musical landscape.

