GRYMHEART – Erste Single der Melodic/Folk Deather online

Brand new melodic/folk/death metal outfit GRYMHEART have released a video for ‘To Die By The Succubus’, the lead single from their debut album ‘Hellish Hunt’ out September 22nd via Scarlet Records.

GRYMHEART is a new heavy metal band formed in 2022 by Gabriel Blacksmith (Gábor Kovács), former frontman and main songwriter of acclaimed Hungarian power metal band Wisdom.

Watch the video for the very first single “To Die By The Succubus” here:

Engineered, produced and mastered by Gábor Kovács; recorded and mixed at Blacksmith Studio (Budapest); majestically illustrated by Gyula Havancsák (Accept, Stratovarius, Burning Witches); ‘Hellish Hunt’ will be released in the following formats:

– Digipack-CD

– digital

GRYMHEART combines the energy of power metal, the harmonies of folk metal, the epic of symphonic metal and the screaming vocals of death metal. The most important elements of their sound are the catchy melodies: each track contains memorable parts that get stuck in your head; the songs are mostly fast and upbeat with lots of double kick drums, but there are also some slow parts with a darker vibe.

Grymheart’s overall concept and image comes from iconic monster and demon hunters like The Witcher, Solomon Kane, Van Helsing, etc.; every song tells of mystical creatures like ghosts, succubus, the living dead, ignis fatuus or harpies. The hunt is on!

‚Hellish Hunt‘ tracklist:

1. The Twilight Is Coming

2. Hellbent Horde

3. Ignis Fuusus

4. To Die By The Succubus

5. My Hellish Hunt

6. Army From The Graves

7. Everlost

8. Fenrir’s Sons

09. Facing The Kraken

10. Harpies Of Devil

11. Monsters Among Us

Grimheart are:

Gabriel Blacksmith – guitar, vocals

Dargor Rivgahr – guitar

V’arhel – bass

Sorin Nalaar – drums

Band-Links:

