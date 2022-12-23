“GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition” event information released!Spend romantic Valentine’s Day with your favorite characters

[图1][2022年12月23日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that its otome brand “GSE Otome” will cooperate with the Exhibit-Shop concept art toy exhibition store “Amaz By Lokianno” in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition” for 10 days. At that time, special treasures of Otome games, one-to-one character stand-up cards and top-secret “GSE Otome” editorial manuscripts will be exhibited. There are photo booths, message boards, new otome game trial areas and popular character voting areas in the venue. The content of the event is very exciting, don’t miss it! This time, we will first introduce the character stand display area, admission limited bonuses and exhibition limited physical version game bonuses.

Event Date: February 10, 2023 to February 19, 2023

Venue: G/F and basement, 2-4 Kingston Street, Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay, Amaz by Lokianno

Admission Fee: Free

A variety of popular otome games participated in the exhibition

There are a total of 12 otome games on display this time, including “JACKJEANNE”, “Darkness -FANTASY ON DARK-“, “Fate Nine -NORN9 LOFN-“, “Evening Bell of the Devout Flower -ricordo-” “,” The Evening Bell of the Pious Flower-1926- “,” Welsh of the End-ErroR:salvation- “,” Amnesia-Amnesia- “, “The Scale of Coldness: The Illusion of the Imperial Capital”, “Cupid Parasite-Symbiotic Cupid-“, “The Sixth Demon Guard -Dairoku-“, “Olympia’s Dinner Party” and “Magic Music Cafe -Enchanté-“. Each work has an exclusive themed exhibition day. Fans present can not only get exquisite specials that are limited to that day, but also appreciate the life-sized humanoid stands of all the main male characters in the exhibited works in the character stand display area. , and took photos with them to spend a sweet Valentine’s Day.

1:1 life-size role stand display

Except for “JACKJEANNE”, all the main male characters of the other 11 otome games will meet the otome players in the character stand display area A in turn according to the exhibition theme of the day. Fans who like specific characters or works remember to pay attention to the theme works of the day, so as not to miss the opportunity to meet and take photos with their favorite characters! Please see the list below for the schedule of exhibition topics.

February 10 (Fives) February 11th (six) February 12th (Day) February 13th (one) February 14 (two) evening bell of the pious flower series Wilhelm dinner at olympia Magic Café Symbiotic Cupid February 15th (three) February 16th (Four) February 17th (Fives) February 18th (six) February 19th (Day) The Sixth Demon Shou Scales of Coldness Family of Darkness NORN9 12:00-15:00 Drive, Qianli, Zhengzong, Xiayan, January, Sakuya 15:00-18:00 Xia Yan, January, Shuo Ye, Xiao Ren, Lang, Ping Shi 18:00-21:00 Xiaoren, Long, Pingshi, Drive, Qianli, Authentic amnesia

In addition to Area A, we will also display the official hero figure stand plates of all works (excluding the theme exhibition works of the day) in the character stand display area next to the entrance of the exhibition. “JACKJEANNE” has a resident character stand exhibition area, Otome fans can not only see the demeanor of the seven protagonists, but also enjoy the various scenes carefully designed by the artist, just like walking into the game to meet many handsome men, making people feel happy Heart pounding.

Enter to receive limited exquisite gifts

You don’t have to worry about returning empty-handed after entering the venue. GSE has prepared a wealth of limited admission privileges for each guest, so that all fans can return with a rewarding experience. As long as you enter the venue, you can receive the privileges without paying any additional fees.

“GSE Otome” x AMAZ exhibition exclusive bonus includes:

➤One limited postcard for the theme works of the exhibition on that day

➤One limited character sticker for the theme works of the exhibition (distributed randomly)

➤ A “JACKJEANNE” themed postcard

➤A “JACKJEANNE” character sticker (distributed randomly)

➤GSE Otome Otome Special Exhibition Admission Ticket with Envelope

➤GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition Catalog

➤Valentine’s Day Chocolate (※On February 14th, Valentine’s Day only)

The style of the special gift distributed on that day depends on the above-mentioned exhibition theme works. If you want to get postcards or character stickers of your favorite works, please be sure to pay attention to the exhibition theme of the day. As for the theme postcards and character stickers of “JACKJEANNE”, this is not the case, and they can be obtained during the exhibition period. In addition to stickers and postcards, guests can also get commemorative admission tickets with envelopes and program. Fans who enter the venue on Valentine’s Day can even receive chocolates, guaranteed to sweeten everyone’s hearts.

Physical Edition Game Bonus—Exhibition Limited Amulet

In addition to the exhibition area, there are also GSE otome game sales booths in the venue, so that everyone can take home their favorite games immediately! A total of 7 games were sold on the booth during the exhibition, including “The Evening Bell of the Flower of Devotion -ricordo-“, “Amnesia-“, “Cold Libra: Illusion of the Imperial Capital”, “Cupid Parasite-Symbiosis Cupid-“, “The Sixth Demon Guard -Dairoku-“, “Olympia’s Dinner” and “Magic Music Cafe -Enchanté-“. As long as players purchase the physical version of the game, they can get a limited exhibition of the corresponding work. Each omamori is designed with the theme of the game, regardless of the color and pattern, it fits the original art style, and different prayer words are printed on the surface. I only hope that all guests will bring home the blessings of each otome game!

※All the above souvenirs are limited in quantity, first come, first served, while stocks last

※Please pay close attention to the GSE official Otome page