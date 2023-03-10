GTX 1050 Ti can run!Naughty Dog announces PC version requirements for The Last of Us: Part 1

Today, Sony’s first-party studio Naughty Dog,Announced the configuration requirements for the PC version of the game “The Last of Us: Part 1”.

According to the configuration table,The minimum configuration for this game requires an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K processor, and an AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB) graphics card.

For the highest configuration, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-4770K processor is required, as well as an AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB) graphics card.

In addition, the game requires 16GB of RAM and 100GB of storage.

Looking at it in 2023,Such a game, which only needs GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 970 to start, obviously does not have high performance requirements.

Currently, “The Last of Us: Part 1” has been pre-sold on Steam and is expected to be officially released on March 28.