Musician Gu Jiahui passed away in Canada recently, triggering a wave of commemoration in the Chinese world. Many people may not know Gu Jiahui well, but they must have heard of his works, such as “Shanghai Beach”, “Thousands of Waters and Thousand Mountains Are Always Love”, “Iron Blood and Heart”, “Under the Lion Rock” and so on are all works composed by Gu Jiahui. There are many well-known musicians, but the difference between Gu Jiahui is that he can be regarded as a pioneering musician: his combination of Chinese and Western music in creation, his pioneering significance to Cantonese pop music, and his pioneering style of martial arts songs The definition, in the field of Chinese pop music, has the meaning of a forerunner. Gu Jiahui’s death represents the end of an era of Cantonese pop music, and his legendary music career will always be remembered by people.

Don’t misspell Gu Jiahui’s name

Regarding Gu Jiahui, the first thing that needs to be clarified is the correct spelling of his name.

Many people are used to labeling Gu Jiahui as Gu Jiahui, which is wrong. According to Gu Jiahui’s sister’s recollection, their father named the three siblings Gu Jiami, Gu Jiahui and Gu Jiaqiang respectively, which just corresponded to water, fire and gold in the five elements. Therefore, if Hui is replaced by Hui, it actually does not match the original meaning.

And Gu Jiahui’s older sister, Gu Jiami, is also a famous singer Gu Mei nicknamed “Little Skylark”. Gu Jiahui was precisely influenced by his sister to abandon painting and pursue music, and eventually became a great master in the history of Hong Kong music scene.

Gu Jiahui liked painting very much since he was a child, especially good at sketching and sketching, and determined to become a painter. In 1947, the siblings applied for the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts at the same time. Although they were both admitted, they finally gave up because of poor family fortune and high tuition fees. In 1948, the Gu family moved to Hong Kong. In order to subsidize the family, the elder sister Gu Mei began to sing in karaoke halls, and Gu Jiahui also began to learn piano under the influence of her sister, and soon became a luthier.

In 1961, Gu Jiahui participated in the composition competition of the Shaw Brothers film “No Love” for the first time. He composed “Dream” written by Tao Qin and sung by his sister Gu Mei behind the scenes, and officially started his music creation career. Afterwards, because of Gu Mei’s friend Fang Yihua’s recommendation, Gu Jiahui was appreciated by Run Run Shaw and got the opportunity to study abroad at the Berklee Conservatory of Music in the United States, becoming the first Chinese student of this modern pop music school.

After studying and returning to China, Gu Jiahui began to work as a film soundtrack engineer for Shaw Brothers films, and also composed music for many Bruce Lee films. At the same time, Gu Jiahui was invited by Cai Heping to join Hong Kong TVB (TVB), which had just started broadcasting at that time, as the music director of the talent show “Sambo Night” and the variety show “Happy Tonight”, and later became the music director of the entire TV station .

It was also when he joined TVB that Gu Jiahui contributed to “Cause of Laughter”, “Crazy Tide”, “Lu Xiaofeng”, “Family Change”, “A Dream of Beijing”, “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, “A Thousand Rivers and Mountains Are Always Love”, “Shanghai Beach”, “Su Qier” and so on. Create TV songs for the series – because of the melodious melody, exquisite soundtrack, and the spread effect of the TV series, Gu Jiahui has become a well-known musician in Hong Kong.

Created the first year of Cantonese songs

Early TVB dramas generally borrowed European and American classic songs as their soundtracks. Although “Xinghe” in 1992 had its first customized theme song, it used Mandarin songs as Cantonese dramas just like “Chunhui” in 1973. The theme song of the set. This is also the epitome of the Hong Kong music scene at that time.

Huang Zhan and Gu Jiahui

Speaking of the mainstream of popular music, it is either English songs or Mandarin songs, while Cantonese songs mainly appear in Cantonese operas, or some more folk and grassroots occasions, it is difficult to be elegant. However, with Gu Jiahui creating the Cantonese theme song for the TV series “Misty Rain” starring Zheng Shaoqiu in 1973, the first Cantonese song finally appeared in the history of Hong Kong drama series.

Even so, in 1974, when TVB was preparing to produce the TV series “Cause of Laughter”, “Entertainment Records”, which was in charge of music at that time, still insisted that Gu Jiahui compose Mandarin songs, because the record company believed that there was no market for Cantonese songs. It wasn’t until Gu Jiahui expressed his willingness to share half of the production cost that “Entertainment Records” agreed to his writing lyrics in Cantonese. Thus, there was “Cause of Laughing”, which changed the Cantonese pop music scene in 1974.

Gu Jiahui composed a theme song, a soundtrack, and 4 episodes for “The Cause of Laughter”. The 6 works are all performed by Cinderella – Cinderella has always sung English songs before, but it is precisely this feature that makes Cinderella and Gu Jiahuiyang’s compositions for Zhongyong form a very good match. Gu Jiahui composed the music in a Chinese minor key with Western harmony, and performed it with Cinderella’s sensual falsetto, making the 6 songs of “Cause of Laughing” full of Chinese and Western styles, and they were quickly sung in the streets and alleys of Hong Kong.

In addition, Xu Guanjie released the album “Ghost Horse Twin Stars” in the same year, and this year is also known as the first year of modern Cantonese pop music. The two records of “Ghost and Horse Twin Stars” and “Laughter and Laughter” later became the originator of Cantonese pop music.

Huihuang’s partner achieves classics

Among the 6 songs in the series “Cause of Laughter”, three of them were written by Ye Shaode, and the other three works “Send off the man”, “You and Me” and “Singing Girl” were written by Wang Sen, and Wang Sen is Huang Zhan pseudonym at the time.

The cooperation between Gu Jiahui and Huang Zhan originated in 1972. At that time, they co-created many works for the first Chinese musical stage play “The White Lady” in Hong Kong. Among them, “Love You Becomes Harm to You” sung by Pan Dehua was even more popular , The title of the song has even become a catchphrase, and it is often quoted by many people in various scenes until now.

Gu Jiahui in his youth

Since then, the two have also started more than ten years of cooperation peaks, such as “Forgetting the Heart”, “Shanghai Beach”, “Hello in the World“, “Life is Meaningful” and “Under the Lion Rock”, which are classic representatives of the cooperation between the two. Among them, “Under the Lion Rock” is considered by many people to be the city song of Hong Kong because it summed up the never-say-die Hong Kong spirit of Hong Kong people with music.

It is the tacit understanding between the two in music creation that they are called the “Huihuang combination”.

The creations of Gu Jiahui and Huang Zhan not only made countless classic works, but also jointly made the careers of many singers. In the year when Anita Mui participated in the “Rookie Singing Competition”, Gu Jiahui and Huang Zhan were the judges on the spot. Among them, Huang Zhan gave a full score of 50 points, while Gu Jiahui was afraid that Anita Mui would be too proud, so he deducted it with the reason that “art does not have a full score”. One point, even this gave Anita Mui a high score of 49 points. After that, Anita Mui’s first official single after her debut was co-written by Gu Jiahui and Huang Zhan. It can also be said that the two of them single-handedly helped Anita Mui’s music career start.

At the same time, Leslie Cheung’s must-sing work “Love in the Past” in almost every solo concert also comes from the joint collaboration of Gu Jiahui and Huang Zhan. At the “Huihuang Concert” in 2000, Leslie Cheung not only sang “Love in the Past” on the spot, but also joked that Gu Jiahui and Huang Zhan were “music parents”. Although it is a joke, it also represents the status of Gu Jiahui and Huang Zhan in the Hong Kong music scene and even the entire Chinese music world.

“Bei Duohui” with both innovation and Bole

Gu Jiahui’s excellence lies in that he is not only a composer, but also an all-round musician with an innovative spirit.

In 1979, when Tsui Hark was filming his debut film “Butterfly Change”, because of the futuristic style of the work, he hoped that the soundtrack of the film would not take an unusual path. Gu Jiahui used the very avant-garde Synthesizer (electronic synthesizer) at that time to produce many novel timbres, which not only opened Tsui Hark’s horizons, but also created a precedent for using electronic synthesizers to make soundtracks in the Hong Kong music scene.

In fact, after returning to China from the Berklee Conservatory of Music, Gu Jiahui began to experiment with Eastern and Western music innovation. His compositions often add western harmony on the basis of the traditional Chinese pentatonic scale; in orchestration, Gu Jiahui also often uses strings, jazz big bands and electro-acoustic instruments in rock music, so as to combine the gracefulness of the East with the magnificence of the West. It’s an interesting contrast.

The soundtrack for the 1983 version of “The Legend of the Condor Heroes” is a representative work of this combination of things. And this kind of martial arts song that not only maintains tradition but also has modern rhythm is actually the earliest model of later national style music.

At the same time, Gu Jiahui is also a very discerning Bole. Many musicians he discovered will become the backbone of the Hong Kong music scene in the future. Zhou Qisheng, a geek who mainly creates and produces electronic music, is Gu Jiahui’s closed disciple.

In addition, Angus, who first-handedly discovered Priscilla Chan and the “Tai Chi” band, also studied with Gu Jiahui; Lun Yongliang, who has cooperated with Anita Mui and Sandy Lam all the year round and was also a pioneer in electronic music and dance music, also taught Gu Jiahui Be your own teacher.

Huang Zhan once nicknamed Gu Jiahui “Beethoven”, thinking that he is the Beethoven of the pop music world. This is a very high evaluation, but looking back at Gu Jiahui’s legendary life and classic works, it seems impossible to refute.

