Gu Junye responded to the question about the name of the big S child: you don't have to force it to call it whatever you like
Recently, when Ju Junye attended the event and was interviewed, a media reporter asked him, “Does the big S child call you dad?” Ju Junye responded: “I won’t force the children to call me whatever they want, whatever they like.”

Recently, Koo Junye was invited to attend Taipei Fashion Week and was asked if Big S would still kiss him now. Koo Junye was very shy and said that he would do it every day. Koo Junye said that he and Big S would kiss every day, and then Going out, I am very happy now, really happy. Gu Junye said frankly that when he was not working at home, the happiest thing was watching Korean dramas together and then laughing happily.

Ku Junye also said that every day he goes out, Big S helps him choose what to wear. is to do.

