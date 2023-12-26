Gu Long Fengyun Lu: The Ultimate Martial Arts RPG Game with 1 Million Words Plot

Heluo Studio’s martial arts RPG game “Gu Long Fengyun Lu” has been finalized, with the entire works of Gu Long authorized to have a plot of 1 million words. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to be officially launched on the WeGame platform on February 1, 2024, as reported by Kuai Technology on December 26.

The physical collector’s edition of the game is now available exclusively on the WeGame platform, priced at 298 yuan. It includes an official setting set, protagonist’s group portrait themed mouse pad, official setting big map poster, protagonist Chen Yu’s exclusive collection flash card, classic scene bookmarks, Gu Long’s famous knight group portrait postcards, and the “Gu Long Fengyun Lu” WeGame platform Digital Edition.

“Gu Long Fengyun Lu” has been authorized by 57 complete works of Gu Long, the master of martial arts novels. With more than 70 hours of single-week experience and a plot performance of 1 million words, players will have the opportunity to explore the ancient dragon world with unique themes of “courage, chivalry, love, and tolerance.”

The game will allow players to engage with characters such as Xiao Li’s Flying Sword, Li Xunhuan, Four Eyebrows Lu Xiaofeng, and Xiangshuai Chu Liuxiang. With a variety of mental methods and more than ten kinds of weapons, players can become a generation of heroes through both internal and external training. The combat system is based on the traditional war chess of Heluo, adding a new flaw and frame system for an enhanced gameplay experience.

For fans of martial arts novels and video games, “Gu Long Fengyun Lu” promises to provide an immersive and engaging experience.

