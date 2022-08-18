[The Epoch Times, August 18, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) The sci-fi film “Tomorrow’s War” produced and starred by Hong Kong actor Louis Koo was recently released in the mainland, but the box office performance was not good, and it was once rumored to be diligent in publicity. Louis Koo of the new film burst into tears in the theater. However, some mainland movie fans recently disclosed that “The Battle of Tomorrow” was suspected of being “stealed at the box office”. The film official confirmed on Weibo that it had reported it to the relevant units.

According to various media reports in China and Hong Kong, “Tomorrow’s War” will be released in China from the 12th. Although the cast is strong, including the actor Liu Qingyun, Zhang Jiahui and the actress Carina Lau, the stunt production time has been as long as 5 years, and Gu Tianle, who is also the star and producer, also Efforts to promote it, but the film box office with an investment of up to 390 million yuan (RMB, the same below) may not even recover the cost. It was rumored that Gu Tianle was under great pressure due to the poor performance of the new film at the box office, and many fans were quite reluctant.

According to the report, some mainland netizens disclosed that the poor box office numbers of “Tomorrow’s War” were due to the “box office stealing” problem that has recently become popular in the mainland. When a netizen showed the movie tickets, they described the situation in which “The Battle of Tomorrow” was “stealed at the box office”: the audience bought the tickets for “The Battle of Tomorrow”, but the tickets with the titles of other movies were printed on the ticket. Edited by hand to make the correct title.

Some netizens posted movie tickets and said: “I obviously bought a ticket for “Tomorrow’s War”, but when I issued the ticket, it became “Lonely Walk on the Moon”, and the staff told us to go directly to the “Tomorrow’s War” hall (watch) “, “Is this a partnership to bully “Tomorrow’s War”? Or is it that the domestic film industry has already done this?”

On the 16th, when the official Weibo account of “Tomorrow’s War” confirmed the incident, it said that in recent days, it noticed that a certain merchant’s official account in Jiangxi was selling tickets online, “Wrongly ticketing “Tomorrow’s War” as another movie, further causing user confusion. .Verified with Jiangxi Yichun Wanda Cinema, the official account has not obtained the authorization of the cinema, nor has it signed any cooperation agreement with the cinema, it has publicly sold movie tickets of Yichun Wanda Cinema without authorization, which is an infringement. “And said, “We have reported to the relevant departments and verified that this is the behavior of a third-party merchant, not the behavior of the film party.”

As for the sci-fi movie “Lone on the Moon” involved in the incident, it was produced by the Beijing-based “Happy Twist” company. The filmmaker, whose box office is close to 2.5 billion yuan, also stated a few days ago that it would take legal measures to deal with the “box office stealing” remarks.

A few days ago, Gu Tianle was photographed crying in a mainland cinema, and it was rumored that the box office of “Tomorrow’s War” was bleak. However, when he was asked about this when he went to Hong Kong to promote, he said that he was crying because he was too emotional when talking about the plot of the new film. Netizens interpret that Gu Tianle, who has a cautious personality, does not want to be involved in the dispute that the new film is “stealed at the box office”.

Responsible editor: Yang Ming