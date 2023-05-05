Guangming Culture Weekend Edition: Talking about China to the World_Guangming.com

Tell the world about China

——The Road to “Going to the Sea” of Chinese Contemporary Literature

author:Liu Yueyue(Unit: Faculty of Arts, University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)

Lan Shiling, a famous translator in the British Sinology circle, once pointed out the embarrassing situation of Chinese literature overseas: in the best bookstore in Cambridge University City, Chinese books only occupy a 1-meter-long bookshelf. However, in recent years, this situation is changing. A number of outstanding Chinese contemporary literary works have successfully gone abroad, which have generated considerable repercussions overseas and become an important window for the world to understand China.

“Wolf Totem”: “Its theme can break through national boundaries and be watched by all mankind”

“Wolf Totem” is an earlier work that successfully went to the world. The novel was first published in 2004. Once it was published, it aroused great repercussions in China and occupied the top sales list of major bookstores for several consecutive years. The phenomenal popularity of “Wolf Totem” has also attracted the attention of foreign publishers. It was just before the Beijing Olympics, and the eyes of the world were on China. A number of foreign publishing houses rushed to purchase the copyright of “Wolf Totem”, and finally the world-renowned publisher Penguin Group paid an advance payment of 100,000 US dollars and 10% of the royalties. Tian Pei, CEO of the group, said, “Penguin Group has been looking for a novel with both Chinese cultural characteristics and wonderful stories, dedicated to foreign readers who love China.”

“Wolf Totem” English Version

The release ceremony of the English version of “Wolf Totem” Wolf Totem was held on March 13, 2008 at the Forbidden City in Beijing. Due to the enthusiastic response of the English version, it has been translated into more than 30 languages ​​including German, French and Italian, covering more than 110 countries and regions around the world. The Penguin Group alone has published English versions in four different formats, which shows the popularity of “Wolf Totem” overseas. At the end of August 2009, the famous director Jean-Jacques Arnault announced the shooting of the film “Wolf Totem”. On the day of its release in France, the film ranked first among the 16 films with 80,000 viewers, even beating the winner of the Oscar for best film at that time. The film “Birdman”.

The success of “Wolf Totem” “going to sea” is firstly attributed to its unique theme and peculiar story. This is a prairie legend woven with stories about wolves, big and small. It is very rare for the novel to use a wolf as the protagonist of a wild animal known for its fierceness and wildness. The author Jiang Rong “drilled through wolf holes, picked out wolf cubs, raised cubs, fought with wolves, and lingered with wolves” , The special experience provided rich and vivid materials for the creation of “Wolf Totem”. Through dozens of thrilling human-wolf wars, through the battle of wits and courage between humans and wolves, and through the protagonist Chen Zhen’s experience of drilling wolf holes, picking out wolf cubs, and raising wolf cubs, the author writes about how the herdsmen on the grassland are. For thousands of years, the emotion of “falling in love and killing each other”, conflict and attachment coexisted with wolves. The grassland is not only the background of the novel, but also the “second protagonist” in the novel. The author not only writes about the wildness and cruelty of grassland life, the almost continuous plague of mosquitoes, rats, yellow plagues, and white plagues; he also writes about the vastness and beauty of the grassland, the beautiful scenery of the wind blowing grass, and the swans flying across the sky. wild duck. These stories and scenes constitute a strange landscape that cannot be imagined by modern people living in the city, a kind of rough and powerful culture and civilization, which is shocking and charming.

In addition to satisfying readers’ curiosity, “Wolf Totem” has been widely recognized around the world, and more importantly, it is the common thinking behind it for all mankind. Just as Chinese readers can be shocked by Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild”, novels with animals as the protagonists are more likely to penetrate the barriers of civilization and culture, reach the depths of people’s hearts, and arouse the most authentic emotional resonance of human beings. An Boshun, the planning editor and well-known publisher of “Wolf Totem”, summed up the “humanized significance” of “Wolf Totem” as the fear and emphasis of all mankind on ecological crisis, the general historical evolution of the conflict between farming culture and nomadic culture, etc. Therefore, long before the publication of “Wolf Totem”, he believed that “its theme can transcend national boundaries and be gazed upon by all mankind”. In particular, the ecological awareness shown in the novel has attracted widespread attention. In 2007, the English translation of “Wolf Totem” won the first Man Asia Literary Award, which aims to “magnify the volume of Asian writers in the English-speaking world“. I have a deep understanding of the intricate interrelationships between settlers, animals and humans, nature and culture.” The book review of “Wolf Totem” even appeared on the famous American natural science magazine “National Geographic”.

In order to make the story of the novel more exciting and the theme more prominent, the translator Ge Haowen adopted a special translation strategy. Ge Haowen was praised by the sinologist Xia Zhiqing as “the chief translator of modern and contemporary Chinese literature”, and has translated dozens of works by Chinese writers such as Jia Pingwa and Alai. When “Wolf Totem” was published in China, one of the most controversial issues was that there were too many discussions in the novel. Not only do large paragraphs of argumentative text often appear in the narrative, but there is also a 50,000-word “rational exploration” at the end, citing a large number of historical and sociological materials and theories to discuss national characteristics. These expositions of the author have aroused great controversy in terms of form and content, and there are even some fierce criticisms. With the author’s consent, Ge Haowen deleted a large number of argumentative texts in the novel, and most of the “rational exploration” was deleted. Ge Haowen’s approach, on the one hand, is in consideration of the controversy that the Chinese version has caused, and on the other hand, it is also from the perspective of readers of the English translation. Jiang Rong himself is a scholar of sociology, and the argumentative content in the novel is close to the textual research and research of sociology. English readers have limited knowledge of Chinese culture and history. These contents do not meet the expectations of ordinary readers for a novel, and will increase the barriers and obstacles to reading. Ge Haowen’s retranslation made the novel smoother and easier to be accepted by foreign readers, which helped the successful spread of “Wolf Totem” overseas.

“Deciphered”: “Using a Big Ship to Go to Sea”

Mai Jia is well-known to domestic readers for his series of spy wars such as “Decryption”, “Conspiracy” and “The Wind”. One of the contemporary writers. However, Maijia’s popularity in the international book market is unexpected.

File photo of the Serbian version of “Decryption” placed in a Serbian bookstore

In 2014, Decoded, the English translation of Mak’s family novel “Decoded”, was published in the English-speaking world. This novel, which mainly focuses on the legendary life of the genius spy Rong Jinzhen, is one of the masterpieces of the Maijia Spy Series. After the English translation came out, the novel was quickly translated into 33 languages ​​including Spanish, Russian, French, German, and Italian, and became an international best-selling novel overnight. Ranked seventeenth. The Wall Street Journal wrote that “a Chinese novelist goes global”.

On the title page of “Decryption”, Mai used the words from Borges’ “Divine Comedy” as the inscription: “The so-called accident is nothing but our ignorance of the complex fate machine.” The translation of “Decryption” was precisely because of a ” accidental”. In 2010, Mi Omin, a British ancient Chinese scholar who taught at Seoul National University in South Korea, visited Shanghai World Expo. On the return trip, the plane back to South Korea was repeatedly delayed. She bought Mai’s “Assassination” and “Decryption” at the airport bookstore to pass the time, but she was attracted by it unexpectedly. In order to share “Decryption” with her grandfather, an intelligence expert who worked in code breaking during World War II, she translated 80,000 words one after another. Then, she gave this part of the translation to her college classmate, a new generation of Sinologist and translator Lan Shiling, who received positive feedback and recommended it to Penguin Group. Even more “lucky” is that this international publishing giant showed great enthusiasm for “Deciphered”, not only purchased the English copyright, but also included it in the “Penguin Classic Library” known for its strict selection criteria – in Before that, the only Chinese writers selected were Lu Xun, Qian Zhongshu and Zhang Ailing. The brand effect of “Penguin Classic Library” has established the position of “Decryption” in the overseas publishing industry in one fell swoop. The American copyright was bought by the American FSG Publishing Company, which is known as the “Nobel Prize Queen’s Publishing House”, and the Spanish version was sold to the West. Signed by Planet Publishing Group, the world‘s largest publishing house.

After buying the copyright, several major publishing houses created a comprehensive and three-dimensional publicity and sales strategy for “Deciphered” by virtue of their years of operating experience and influence. In 2013, after signing the US copyright, FSG Publishing Company spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to customize a trailer for “Decrypted”. The filming team flew from New York to Hangzhou and spent a week with Mai’s family. In June 2014, as soon as the Spanish version of “Decryption” was published, the Planetary Publishing Group printed the slogan “Who is Mai Jia? The most successful writer in the world you must read” on 18 bus lines On the bus, shuttling through the streets of Madrid, the capital of Spain. Afterwards, a nearly one-month trip to Spanish-speaking countries was arranged for the Mai family, and he was interviewed by hundreds of local media. After “Decryption” achieved great success, publishers also continued to follow up and continuously increased the popularity of Maijia. In the spring of 2016, at the invitation of Europe’s largest reading festival “Leipzig Reading Festival” and Denmark’s “Horsens Writers’ Festival”, Maijia made a 20-day publicity tour. On the evening of October 9, 2018, the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world‘s largest book fair, held “Mai Jia Night” on the opening day. copyright. This is the first time that the Frankfurt Book Fair held an individual theme event for Chinese writers, attracting nearly a hundred publishers from more than 20 countries.

Thanks to the continuous efforts of several major foreign publishing houses for many years, Maijia’s international popularity and influence have been expanding day by day. Following “Decryption”, “Conspiracy” was also included in the “Penguin Classic Library”. Today, many of Mai’s works, such as “Decryption”, “Conspiracy”, and “The Wind”, have been translated into 33 languages, published in more than 100 countries, and at least 400 overseas media have made positive reports. Mai Jia himself has a deep feeling for the strength of large international publishers. He has mentioned many times in interviews: “They have resources, experience, and appeal. Therefore, if possible, Chinese writers should try their best to ‘borrow a big boat’ when they go out in the future. out to sea'”.

The popularity of “Decryption” is not only “human harmony”, but also “time”. June 2013 coincided with the “Prism Gate” incident affecting the world. The National Security Agency’s “Prism surveillance project” involving millions of people’s private data was made public by Snowden. “Decryption” appeared in the world literary world at this time, and it happened to “catch” this hot spot. As the “New York Times” commented: “After the Snowden incident broke out, the US intelligence agency’s large-scale surveillance and interception of the world was made public. The practical significance of the new understanding and feeling is unquestionable.”

When Mai Jia summed up his success in “going out”, he often said “it’s just luck”, but he also admitted that luck comes from confidence. The “confidence” of the Mai family is first of all a wonderful story. His series of spy war novels represented by “Decryption” and “Assassination” borrowed the writing technique of suspense novels, one of the most popular genres of popular novels in the West. Suspense novels focus on solving cases, attracting readers to enter the intellectual competition with the author, so as to achieve spiritual relaxation and joy. Spy wars are very similar to solving crimes—secret stories, dangerous environments, rigorous reasoning, and tense rhythms. Readers can have a strong intellectual pleasure in reading. However, it is worth noting that under the shell of a good-looking story, Mai Jia’s novels are also full of things that make readers think deeply—the geniuses in his stories can decipher the most complex and difficult codes in the world, but they cannot “decipher” them. One’s own fate is “contrived” by an unknown fate. Human nature and destiny, these ultimate propositions not only belong to China, but also belong to all mankind.

“Three-Body Problem”: “The English translation of this book is unbelievably good, as fluent as I imagined the original Chinese work”

In recent years, the most influential Chinese novel overseas is the science fiction series “Three-Body Problem” written by Liu Cixin. In November 2014, The Three-body Problem, the first English translation of the “Three-Body Problem” series, was published by Tor Books Publishing House in the United States. It aroused strong repercussions in the sci-fi world. The Hugo Award for Best Novel, known as the world‘s Nobel Prize. The Hugo Award is selected by one vote each of the official members and supporting members of the World Science Fiction Annual Conference of the year, and five rounds of screening are required before the final award. In the five rounds of voting, “The Three-Body Problem” always ranked first, and finally won without any dispute, which shows its status in the hearts of science fiction fans around the world.

“Three bodies” English version

After winning the Hugo Award, “The Three-Body Problem” became a phenomenon-level bestseller worldwide. Take the United States as an example. The United States is a big science fiction country, and the bookstores mainly focus on science fiction creations by local authors. In the past, there were almost no Chinese science fiction works. But after “The Three-Body Problem” won the award, it and the translations of the same series were immediately placed in a prominent position in the bookstore, next to the most popular fantasy novels in the world at that time – George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series live here. Among the fans of “The Three-Body Problem” there are many political and business celebrities. Former US President Barack Obama once joked in an interview, “Compared with the content of this book, my usual disputes with Congress seem very insignificant. After all, I don’t need to worry about foreign affairs. Invasion of the Stars”. Facebook founder Zucker Berg wrote on his personal homepage, “I really love and highly recommend “Three-Body Problem”, and I will try to finish reading the second “Dark Forest” before the end of this year.” Celebrity also undoubtedly boosted the sales of “The Three-Body Problem”. As soon as Obama’s interview was released, the English version of “Three-Body Problem” once jumped to No. 34 in the US Amazon book sales list.

The great success of the English translation of “The Three-Body Problem” has a very important relationship with its translator Liu Yukun. Liu Cixin said in his speech at the Hugo Award Ceremony: “Liu Yukun has done a lot of diligent and serious work with his extensive understanding of Eastern and Western cultures, and has made a nearly perfect English translation for this book. As a non-English speaker It is my greatest luck to meet him as a science fiction writer.”

Liu Cixin’s remarks are not polite. The translation of science fiction literature is different from other types of literary works. In addition to proficiency in two languages ​​and a deep understanding of the cultures of the two countries, it also requires a good understanding of the relevant scientific theories involved in science fiction works, which requires The translator has a considerable degree of scientific literacy and science fiction thinking. Liu Yukun himself is a very famous Chinese writer in the Western science fiction circle. In 2012, he won the Nebula Award and the Hugo Award for Best Short Story at the same time with “Paper in Hand, Love in Heart”, becoming the first Chinese writer to win both awards at the same time. It is quite impressive for him to translate “Three-Body Problem”. To a certain extent, the professionalism and literary quality of the translation are guaranteed. In order to translate “The Three-Body Problem”, Liu Yukun has done a lot of hard work. He once said: “In order to ensure that I can make the scientific and technological elements of this book seem reasonable to professionals, and to make it more fluent for ordinary readers, I have to redo the calculations in the book and consult the original scientific literature. Consult relevant scientists to decide which terms to use so as not to damage the narrative power of the original text.” There are many new words in “Three-Body”, which should have been difficult in translation, but Liu Yukun convincingly transformed them into Became a “highlight”. For example, Liu Yukun translated the important concept “sophon” in “Three-Body” as “Sophon”, which is a combination of soph- (the meaning of wisdom in ancient Greek and a common root in English) and proton (proton). It’s both simple and subtle. Translations like this can be found everywhere in “The Three-Body Problem”. The words are not difficult, but they are very authentic. Many reviews on Amazon in the United States praised the first-class translation of the novel. Some readers said, “The English translation of this book is unbelievably good, as smooth as the original Chinese work I imagined.”

What Liu Yukun provided to “The Three-Body Problem” was not just an excellent translation. With years of connections accumulated in the American sci-fi world and his understanding of Chinese sci-fi literature, after completing the translation, he invited many “big cows” in the American sci-fi circle to write book reviews for “The Three-Body Problem”, which was published in the Washington Post “, “The New York Times” and other well-known American media opened the door for “Three-Body Problem” to land in the United States.

Mai Jia (third from left in the front row) at the “Mai Jia Night” event at the 2018 Frankfurt Book Fair.profile picture

“It is the strength of the country that helps Chinese literature go to the world”

Telling Chinese stories well to the world is one of the most friendly ways for the world to reduce misunderstandings and view China correctly. It is also an important measure to give full play to the advantages of Chinese cultural resources and build a Chinese discourse and Chinese narrative system. It can be seen that although every Chinese literary work that has successfully “goed out” has its own unique story, it also has very clear commonalities. By grasping these commonalities, we can turn “best seller” into “frequently sold”, and “accidental” into “inevitable”, so that “credible, lovely and respectable image of China” can be understood and accepted by more people.

The first is a good story. In the literary field, literariness is often the first criterion for evaluating a work, but for most non-professional readers, “good-looking” is the primary condition for evaluating a work. For foreign readers, because of cultural barriers and language barriers, they need more exciting and smooth stories as “bait”. When talking about the success of “Wolf Totem”, Zhou Hailun, general manager of Penguin Group Beijing, said: “Penguin has introduced works by some writers in the past, but the sales volume was mediocre. The reason is that readers in Western mainstream markets have difficulty understanding Chinese culture. , I don’t quite understand the story told by the work. But this book is different, it not only contains more profound truths, but also has a strong storyline. Readers with deep cultivation can peel off layers of meaning, while ordinary readers just Stories can also feel exciting.”

The second is a common value that can be recognized by all mankind. It is not difficult to find that although the success of these works begins with the story, it does not stop at the story. The discussion on genius and destiny in “Deciphered” is the ultimate proposition that human beings have always thought about; the ecological crisis shown in “Wolf Totem” is a problem faced by all mankind; future fate. The world is so big that differences between cultures inevitably exist, but beyond the differences, there are still common emotions and thinking. This is a “common language” that transcends language and culture, and is also the basis for literary and cultural exchanges.

The third is to answer “worldwide” questions with “Chinese” answers. If wonderful stories and common values ​​are the “similarity” that allows foreign readers to accept Chinese works, then Chineseness is the “difference” that fascinates foreign readers. “The Three-Body Problem” has China‘s unique engineering thinking as a “powerful infrastructure country”. Ben Bove, who has won the Hugo Award many times, commented, “Liu Cixin has brought readers a profound history and future of China. It is This new discourse is what makes The Three-Body Problem so remarkable.” The “Chineseness” of “Decryption” is also a topic that many readers and critics are talking about. Many comments have mentioned that it not only inherits the tradition of Chinese classical novels in terms of writing techniques, but also presents a Chinese style in connotation. spirit of heroism.

Fourth, the works that can successfully “go out” and truly have an impact overseas are not only the excellent works themselves, but also the result of the joint efforts of excellent translators, professional agents, and mature publishing and sales channels. Translation is not only the conversion of one language to another, but also a process of cross-cultural communication, involving various elements such as disseminators, information, media, recipients, effects, etc. The success of “Decryption” lies in this point most representative. Mai Jia once summed up his success in “going overseas” as “just in time” – he wrote a good story, met a good translator, “caught up” with a famous publishing house, and the world is in urgent need of understanding China. The “luck” of “Decryption” may be difficult to replicate, but the experience of “Decryption” is worth learning from.

In addition, it should also be noted that behind the case of a certain work going abroad is the high development of its literary genre. Chinese science fiction has developed rapidly in recent years, and Chen Qiufan’s “Desolate Tide” and other works have contributed to the advancement of Chinese science fiction literature to the world‘s first echelon. The sci-fi master Michael Swanwick, who has won the Hugo Award, the Nebula Award and many other world-class awards, wrote an open letter to the Chinese sci-fi community specially for “The Three-Body Problem” which won the Hugo Award. Congratulations, but also to express the joy of seeing the rise of the Chinese science fiction community. He wrote in the letter: “About seven years ago, I wrote an article introducing the Hugo Award for the column of “Science Fiction World“…At the end of the article, I pointed out that it is entirely possible for Chinese writers to win the Hugo Award… …But at that time I thought it might take more than ten years to happen”, “On the premise of recognizing Liu Cixin’s achievements, we must also realize that no book is written in complete isolation… So this award should be given in part to everyone who has made science fiction a respected form of literature in China.”

In addition to science fiction, children’s literature is also a typical example. In 2016, Cao Wenxuan won the Hans Christian Andersen Award, the highest honor in the field of children’s literature, becoming the first Chinese writer to win this honor. Behind Cao Wenxuan’s award is actually the development of Chinese children’s literature. In addition to Cao Wenxuan’s works, Chen Jiatong’s “White Fox Dilla and the Moon Stone”, Li Jian’s “Little Mouse and the Golden Seed”, Geri Leqimuge Heihe’s Works such as “The Moose of Ewenki” also “go to sea” one after another and arouse repercussions. Cao Wenxuan once said after winning the award: “The significance of my award is that I have made a value judgment for Chinese children’s literature, that is, the level of Chinese children’s literature is the world‘s level. In fact, 15 or 16 years ago, we had already reached this level. level.”

Looking back on the course of Chinese literature going out, we can easily find that in recent years, the “road to the sea” has become smoother and smoother. When Chinese literature goes out, there is a powerful China behind it. As China plays an increasingly important role in the community of shared future for mankind, the world urgently needs to understand China, and literature is one of the most important and convenient ways to understand a country. There are more and more foreign readers who love and care about China, which provides the soil for Chinese literature to go global. With readers, publishers have the motivation to pay attention to and explore Chinese works, and the more Chinese works that go out, the easier it is to form a cluster effect, and the readership will be more stable. As Mai Jia said, “It is the strength of the country that helps Chinese literature to go global. Today’s China has its voice, footprints, and influence in every corner of the world. It is so powerful that no one dares to ignore it, and the world wants to understand it. , and literature, as the most convenient way to know a country and nation, ushered in the “red luck” and won attention.”

“Guangming Daily” (version 13, May 5, 2023)

[

责编：张倩 ]