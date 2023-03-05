In the early morning of March 4, Huang Wanqiu, the actor of “Liu Sanjie”, died of illness. With decades of unremitting efforts, she fulfilled her promise of “being a good inheritor of the ‘Liu Sanjie culture’ for a lifetime”. A number of delegates who participated in this year’s National Two Sessions in Beijing deeply cherished the old artist who was a member of the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Perform duties with due diligence and gather great strength in the new era and new journey.

Create songs for the people and sing for the times

In June 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his reply letter to Huang Wanqiu that the reason why the movie “Third Sister Liu” became a classic is that it is rooted in the mountains and rivers of Guangxi, and it fits people’s yearning and pursuit of truth, goodness and beauty. It is the glorious mission of literary and art workers in the new era to go deep into life, take root in the people, and inherit and develop the Chinese culture jointly created by all ethnic groups. I hope that Huang Wanqiu will continue to play an exemplary role as an old artist, and drive more literary and art workers to create for the people and sing for the times.

Representative Tian Dailin, chairman of the Autonomous Region Federation of Literary and Art Circles, clearly remembers that in June 2021, he and his colleagues in the literary and art circles participated in the symposium on studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply to the old artist Huang Wanqiu. He said that in 2022, Guangxi Drama Theater’s Caitiao drama “New Liu Sanjie” won the national “Five One Project” award and the 17th Chinese Culture and Art Government Award “Wenhua Award”. , One of the outstanding achievements of singing for the times. “Guangxi has very rich folk culture, and the artistic image of ‘Liu Sanjie’ is one of them. Generation after generation of artists have contributed to the promotion of Liu Sanjie’s cultural brand. In the future, young artists should be more obliged to do their best to build Liu Sanjie’s brand and inherit Liu Sanjie’s culture. A force.”

“I admire the sincerity of the older generation of writers and artists who respect morality and art.” Committee member Su Haizhen, curator of the Dongxing Jing Nationality Museum, is the inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of the Jing nationality’s duxianqin art. In the past 30 years, she has used singing, piano The sound expresses the infinite love for the inheritance of the duchord. She said: “I will also try my best to be a good inheritor and disseminator of Jing culture, and play colorful movements with one string, so as to make Jing culture famous.”

Responsibility to perform duties speaks out for Colorful Bagui

“Liu Sanjie” made Huang Wanqiu a success, and also made more people see the scenery of the Lijiang River on the screen, “the river is like a green belt, and the mountains are like jade hairpins”. During her tenure as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Huang Wanqiu paid close attention to the ecological situation of the Lijiang River, whether she was participating in research or going out to perform, and submitted proposals to the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference many times, calling for greater protection of the Lijiang River.

As a native of Guilin, Tang Jianwei, deputy director of the Strategic Development Department of Guilin Lijiang Scenic Area, said affectionately that the Lijiang River nourished him, and he has been engaged in the ecological protection of the Lijiang River for 24 years. Before going to Beijing to participate in the conference, through in-depth visits, field research, and long-term work practice, he submitted to the conference suggestions on national support for further improving the forest quality of the Li River Basin and enhancing water conservation. He believes that on the premise of protecting the ecological environment and natural landscape of the Lijiang River Basin, water conservation and protection are the key. The beauty of this world will continue to be passed down forever.

As a comprehensive practical class teacher, representative Qin Baohua, a junior high school teacher of Guilin No. 17 Middle School, and his colleagues compiled school-based teaching materials such as environmental education, guiding students to be good protectors and builders of green water and green mountains. In the classrooms she led, the image of “Liu Sanjie” singing folk songs also appeared from time to time. Like the landscape of Guilin, it sowed the seeds of culture in the hearts of the students. Qin Baohua said that he will focus on the fundamental task of cultivating people by virtue, conscientiously fulfill the sacred mission of the National People’s Congress, and offer suggestions for promoting the high-quality development of basic education.

“As a member of the CPPCC, Huang Wanqiu has always maintained a pure heart and wholeheartedly performed his duties for the country and the people. He is an example for us to learn from.” Member Wei Zhenling, director of the Seventh Procuratorate of the People’s Procuratorate of the Autonomous Region, said that conscientious performance of duties is the bounden duty of CPPCC members. It is an important task entrusted by the party and the people. As a committee member from the Maonan nationality, she will continue to unite and work hard in the future, give full play to the role of the minority committee members in connecting with the party and the masses, publicize the party’s ethnic policies, and make the flowers of ethnic unity and progress bloom brighter and brighter.

Inheriting the cultural brand continues to write a new chapter of “Liu Sanjie”

In the 1960s, the movie “Liu Sanjie” starring Huang Wanqiu swept across Southeast Asia. After several generations of inheritance and innovation, the cultural brand of “Liu Sanjie” has lasted forever in the new era and has become a classic symbol in the history of the development of the Chinese nation’s literary and artistic undertakings.

“Cultural resources are the key elements of cultural brand building, and the charm of cultural brands lies in their condensed cultural connotations.” Member Huang Xiaojuan, vice president of Guangxi University for Nationalities, is very concerned about the protection and inheritance of ethnic minority cultures in Guangxi. She believes that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to enhance the influence of Chinese civilization. Only by letting the “Liu Sanjie” culture be passed on alive, can the construction of the “Liu Sanjie” cultural brand not become water without a source and a tree without roots.

According to Ou Yanling, Director of the Hechi Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the fundamental purpose of the construction of the “Liu Sanjie” cultural brand is to continuously stimulate its new innovative vitality, boost economic and social development, and bring tangible benefits to the people. “Hechi It is the hometown of ‘Liu Sanjie’, and we will continue to inherit the ‘Liu Sanjie’ culture in the new era, promote its deep integration with silk culture, tourism, and rural revitalization, and achieve both social and economic benefits.”

“In recent years, we have actively played the role of the bridge and link of China-ASEAN Expo, and further spread the cultural brand of ‘Liu Sanjie’ to ASEAN countries in the form of ‘cultural visit’ and other forms.” Wei Zhaohui, director of Guangxi International Expo Affairs Bureau, said This year marks the 10th anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s proposal to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, and the 20th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Expo. “We will take this opportunity to closely integrate Guangxi’s unique location advantages and National cultural resources, hold more content-rich, ASEAN-oriented cultural exchange activities, continuously enhance people-to-people bonds, promote economic mutual benefit and win-win, and continue to write a new chapter in the story of “Liu Sanjie” in the new era.”