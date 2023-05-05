“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, the worthy conclusion of an exciting trilogy

Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most important milestones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close: the third chapter of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” saga, available this week in theaters, is one of those films that undoubtedly represents a transitional moment within one of the most powerful franchises of recent years.

Not (only) so much for narrative reasons, but above all for the farewell of James Gunn to Marvel, a director who with this film bids farewell to the production company which, precisely with this trilogy, has given him enormous success: Gunn became last year the creative head of DC Studios’ “rivals” and is already working on a new Superman feature film for release in 2025.

Third volume of “Guardians of the Galaxy”

The nostalgic tones that are present in the third volume of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” are certainly no coincidence, right from the incipit: accompanied by a song like “Creep”, the initial sequence tells us about a group of characters on the verge of despair , with Peter Quill still devastated by the loss of his great love Gamora. Despite the difficulties, however, the group will have to regroup to protect Rocket, who was seriously injured after a sudden attack. explore childhood and the motivations that made him the character we know well.

Effective entertainment

Although with some very rhetorical passages, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is a film that manages to excite, thanks above all to the touching flashbacks of Rocket’s past, where we get to know three well-constructed characters, who seem to have come out of the pages of the literature of HG Wells. In addition to the emotion, the film also manages to entertain effectively, thanks to the dynamic direction of James Gunn and the many incisive lines spoken above all by Drax the Destroyer, who confirms himself as the character on which the production focuses the most for elicit a laugh. On the other hand, the villain of the moment was not very successful – too similar to other characters that we already know well – as well as some new entries in the narrative, which, surely, will also be on stage in the future. Waiting to find out when and where we will find the Guardians of the Galaxy, this closure of the trilogy is the worthy conclusion of a journey that began in 2014 and continued with its second part in 2017.

Creatures of God

“Creatures of God” has also arrived in theaters, a film directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer. Set in Ireland, in a remote fishing village, the film is about a mother who is torn between the instinct to protect his son and his own idea of ​​right and wrong. A lie told to cover him from an accusation will risk not only destroying their family, but also shattering the future of this small and lost community. “Creatures of God” is a film that strongly empathizes with the viewer , a film in which we too are called into question by the moral choices made by the characters: the screenplay starts from a decidedly exciting starting point, even if many passages are too forced and written at the table. This aspect partially limits the involvement, even if the relationship between the characters and the surrounding environment is always stimulating, just as the performances of the two protagonists are undoubtedly to be commended: Emily Watson and Paul Mescal, with the latter confirming himself as one of the most interesting new faces in world cinema , also considering the excellent performance in the recent “Aftersun” by Charlotte Wells.