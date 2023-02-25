Home Entertainment Gucci 2023 autumn and winter women’s clothing series big show officially debut | Hypebeast
As the second series of Alessandro Michele’s resignation and the transition before Sabato De Sarno’s ascension, Gucci’s 2023 autumn and winter women’s clothing series upholds the spirit of inheriting the past and interpreting the concept of genetics and interlinkages formed in the changing of generations.

This season connects the brand’s history and culture with a contemporary approach that resonates. The collective memory that blurs the boundaries of time breeds free expression, which is the proof of the mainstay of the brand. As the cornerstone of culture, it opens the door to the dialogue between the past and the future, and awakens the beauty of different eras through contemporary gestures. As the models leave one after another, the Gucci language of the 90s, 2010s and even the present moment is staged.

Unfolding in the deconstructed brand headquarters, in the inner secret room of Gucci Hub, the series takes the elevator through the building and transports to the show bridge, showing the creative process behind any new proposition, from all budding collections to gradually developing studios , and finally came to the flyover that presents new creations, while the circular platform symbolizes the collaborative cycle at the core of the Gucci creative community, surrounded by seats made of Demetra materials.

In addition to the T clothing style reminiscent of Gucci’s erotic style in the early 2000s, there are also many outfits that go back to the era of oversized, short-cut tailoring. While playing with the familiar retro feeling, it has been further sublimated A sensory experience, not only the richness of brushed mohair wool and ring yarn loose knitwear, but also the exquisite craftsmanship of evening wear – whether it is a two-layer princess satin sheath dress, or a vibrant full-length contrast feather embroidered jumpsuit The skirts all have a heart-shaped design reminiscent of the brand’s classic symbols, absorbing the brand’s enduring creativity and bringing its traditions to open up new areas.

In addition, in terms of accessories, it can be seen that the indispensable Jackie handbag is also evolving with a softer structure under the premise of retaining the original appearance this time. The collection’s original snow boot is recreated in wool with a horsebit and GG canvas, while square-toed sandals, wide boots and a tiger-head embellished sandal inspired by the Dionysus clutch are all reimagined in Kitten Heels.

