Gucci held Gucci Cosmos “Universal Gucci” Collection Exhibition in Shanghai | Hypebeast

Gucci grandly presents the Gucci Cosmos “Universal Gucci” collection exhibition at the West Bund Art Center in Shanghai, China, presenting the most classic timeless designs since the brand was established 102 years ago. This collection exhibition was conceived and designed by the famous British contemporary artist Es Devlin, and curated by the outstanding Italian fashion theorist and critic Maria Luisa Frisa. From looking back to the past, reflecting the present, and looking forward to the future, this playful collection journey is composed of eight exhibition “spaces” and contains many precious collections that have not been made public.

These collections come from the Gucci Collection House, formerly known as PalaZzo Settimanni in Florence, built in the 15th century, which is both a living archive of the brand’s collection and the working center of the brand’s creative team. Each “space” presents a different facet of Gucci. From the founder Guccio Gucci’s original ambition, to the pioneering spirit of his sons Aldo Gucci and Rodolfo Gucci, to the creative directors Tom Ford, Frida Giannini and Alessandro Michele’s imagination in recent years, presenting Gucci since its founding in 1921, Unshakable principles and constant inspiration and creativity.

It is reported that this Gucci Cosmos “Universal Gucci” collection exhibition will last until June 25th, and then it will also tour around the world.