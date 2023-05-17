Gucci in Seoul: the show pays homage to an avant-garde market (but the absence of leaders weighs heavily)

Listen to the audio version of the article

The lights go out accompanied by the melancholic meow of a violin. A solemn, vibrant gong and the ceremonial court of the Gyeongbokgung palace, in the heart of Seoul, the scene of a fashion show for the first time, suddenly plunge into pitch darkness pierced by small spotlights arranged on the ground. The curtain falls, in every sense. In fact, not only does Gucci’s resort 24 fashion show close in this way, pharaonic as per the script and of undoubted visual charm. Above all, it is the end of an era for the brand, always prone to reinvention: the last and conclusive lapping of the long quotationist-postmodern aesthetic wave begun with enthralling successes by Alessandro Michele and continued in the last two seasons, anonymously and with a certain tiredness, from the team, with the loss of bite that inevitably follows even in consideration of everyone’s talent and the difficult contingency.

Let it be repeated again: fashion entrusted to a committee makes little sense, even out of respect for the team, left without a leader. Without authors every choice becomes questionable, and the status quo is iterated, or efforts are made to do so. In September the new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, makes his debut and if not everything, certainly something will change. For now we do as before, as if nothing had happened, with a truly different and in some ways captivating dryness, and a clear desire to woo the tougher public, edgy, moved away, it is possible, from Balenciaga. The megamix of styles and references, the pop citations, however, remain unchanged: frivolous conjunctions of surfboards and paniers, of skinhead bomber jackets and couture dresses, of club paraphernalia and seductive languors, of pradisms and Tom Fordisms.

The Korean context suggests a particularly useful handhold that amplifies this stylistic practice. The decision to show in Seoul is in fact highly significant: in the fermenting and ravenous Asian Eldorado, where so much is spent on clothes – with the joy of brands – Korea represents the most sophisticated avant-garde, the laboratory of particularly free, new, characterized by subtlety and undoubted elegance. It is a market with enormous potential, so it is better to get active. So far the marketing.

The written notes of the show are equally clear in a cultural sense: they equate the Guccesque way in which everything goes with everything to the urban landscape of the capital, which mixes skyscrapers and historic buildings, and to its young and stylish inhabitants who are not afraid to surf between clothing traditions even opposite. The latter is perhaps just yet another stereotype, not proven by the reality of people seen on the street, but in storytelling fever it all adds up.

The show is a great expenditure of visual and creative energies, clearly designed to fill a moment of transition with content. In this sense, it is as sensational as it is immaterial, even if there are gadgets and objects capable of arousing desire, or perhaps just curiosity. The fact is that everyone’s eyes, as always in fashion, are already on nextand this is a show that immediately knows, inevitably, of the past.