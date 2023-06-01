Gucci launches Marsper × Gucci joint series creation

On June 1, 2023, adhering to the century-old innovative concept, Gucci continues to explore the connection and possibility between the brand and different cultures and trends. The joint creation of Marsper × Gucci launched this time continues the conceptual and creative chapter released in 2021, blending each other’s design aesthetics and concepts, launched four joint series of physical creations. The creative inspiration of the joint series comes from the four sets of classic collection designs in the Gucci Cosmos “Universal Gucci” collection exhibition. The exhibition chose Shanghai, China as the first stop of the global tour at the end of April. Through the creative interpretation of Marsper’s trendy style, Gucci’s collection codes are released, and four works are launched: Striped Marsper (Pinstripe), Velvet Marsper (Velvet), Double G Marsper (Double G) and Cape Marsper (Cape), paying tribute to the brand’s classics and inspiring infinitely Creative inspiration.

The in-depth cooperation with China‘s original trend IP Marsper echoes Gucci’s long-term admiration for multiculturalism and attention to digital creativity, and highlights the brand’s vision of co-creation (Made with China) with Chinese cultural and creative forces. The original IP Marsper designed and built by the Chinese team is endowed with the fearless spirit of “BORN TO LOVE”, just as Gucci empowers each wearer to freely express their creative intentions, with Marsper’s unique personality and unconventional creativity , enriching Gucci’s fashion universe with fashion ideas and contemporary concepts.

The four 30cm Marsper × Gucci joint series works are inspired by the iconic shapes created by Tom Ford and Alessandro Michele, who were the creative directors of Gucci: The minimalist suit silhouette at the end of the century, the GG logo that symbolizes the core of the brand, and a creative tribute to the brand’s equestrian origin; elegant, sexy, literary, retro, and gorgeous… These four fashion styles are outlined in terms of color, style, inspiration, etc. Interpretation and display of brands in different eras and different ideas; Integrating each other’s style inspirations, telling stories and possibilities beyond fashion.

The four 30cm Marsper × Gucci joint series works also come with a travel accessory inspired by the Gucci Savoy series of suitcases. The GG Supreme pattern and the green, red and green webbing pay tribute to the brand’s collection codes, and this accessory also embodies the brand The brand story of the origin of travel symbolizes that Marsper and Gucci join hands to embark on a more imaginative journey of inspiration. It is worth mentioning that two of the Marsper × Gucci joint works (double G Marsper and cape Marsper) wearing fashion styles created by Michelle also released the P(er)LUS 60cm enlarged collection of works simultaneously, P(er) ) The LUS version not only displays fashion ideas in a larger size, but also echoes craft creation with selected materials, continuing the creative narrative. For more release details, please pay attention to the official channels of Gucci and Marsper (Gucci offline stores, official Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, WeChat official account, China official website) for the latest information.