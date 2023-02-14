Listen to the audio version of the article

Gucci chooses China, and more precisely Shanghai, for the debut of the new (travelling) exhibition-event designed to celebrate 102 years of activity. The maison, in fact, was founded by Guccio Gucci in Florence in 1921.

The exhibition is entitled “Gucci Cosmos” and tells the heritage of the company through eight different worlds. Immersive worlds which, stages of a playful journey that allows you to jump back and forth in time, were created by the British artist Es Devlin with the intention of offering a cutting-edge multisensory and multimedia (audio, video) experience.

«Gucci Cosmos», which will be under construction at the West Bund Art Center in Shanghai from April 28 to June 25, and then leave for other destinations around the world, was curated by Maria Luisa Frisa, fashion critic and director of the degree in Fashion Design and Multimedia Arts at the Iuav in Venice, and includes models created by Guccio Gucci and his creative heirs, among which Tom Ford stands out, who gave new prestige to the maison in the Nineties and up to the early 2000s, and Alessandro Michele, who revolutionized the Gucci style over the past eight years and left the creative direction in December 2022, replaced by Sabato De Sarno. This journey through time (and in style) is designed to tell how there is a strong connection between the visionary ethics of the maison and the historical period.

«We are very happy to return to China for the world debut of Gucci Cosmos in Shanghai. It is an exhibition that will lead visitors on a fascinating journey that embraces the past, present and future of our maison. Gucci has always traced its own path, valuing a heritage that has its roots in craftsmanship, but always present at the meeting point between fashion and culture. In this sense, Gucci Cosmos is a true celebration of the brand’s evolution over its 102-year history, thanks to the ingenuity and iconic products that have always characterized Gucci and will continue to do so» said Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci.