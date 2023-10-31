Gucci Teams Up with Billie Eilish for a Sustainable Fashion Collaboration

Fashion brand Gucci has joined forces with American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish to create their first-ever collaborative series. This exciting partnership comes as Gucci, under the creative direction of Sabato De Sarno, has been making efforts to return the brand to its luxurious roots.

Previously, Gucci celebrated the 70th anniversary of the iconic Horsebit 1953 loafers alongside Xiao Zhan and Paul Mescal. Now, the brand has infused innovation into their Horsebit 1955 bag.

Billie Eilish’s collaboration with Gucci brings sustainability to the forefront by incorporating non-animal Demetra fabric into the classic Horsebit 1955 bag. This marks the first time the bag showcases an asymmetrical version, crafted with precision by Gucci artisans in Italy after years of meticulous development.

The new advertising campaign showcases the award-winning singer in her natural environment, effortlessly portraying her fashion-forward personality through a cinematic lens. In the campaign imagery, Eilish holds a black leather, brown monogram-patterned bag adorned with chain shoulder straps and traditional horsebit chains.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of Billie Eilish can now purchase the Gucci x Billie Eilish joint series, as it is available on Gucci’s official website. Interested readers are encouraged to explore the collection and make their purchases.

