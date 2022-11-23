Listen to the audio version of the article

After a continuous succession of rumors, the official confirmation has arrived: Alessandro Michele is leaving the creative direction of the Gucci fashion house which he had led since 21 January 2015 and which he has helped to revolutionize.

Different perspectives behind the separation

“There are times when paths separate due to the different perspectives that each of us may have. Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, which lasted more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and my creative passion – wrote Alessandro Michele in a note that arrived in the evening -. During this long period, Gucci has been my home, my adopted family. To this extended family, to all the individual people who have cared for and supported it, goes my heartfelt thanks, my biggest and most moved embrace. Together with them I have desired, dreamed, imagined. Without them, none of what I built would have been possible.” The creative then wished the entire Gucci family «that you can continue to feed on your dreams, a subtle and impalpable matter that makes a life worth living. May you continue to feed on poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values. May you always live by your passions, driven by the wind of freedom”.

The comments of Bizzarri and Pinault

Commenting on the farewell is the CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, who has given Michele “carte blanche” up to now to transform the brand while remaining faithful to the codes of a centenary maison: «I was lucky enough to meet Alessandro at the end of 2014. Since then we have had the pleasure of working side by side as Gucci charted its path to success over the past eight years. I want to thank Alessandro for his twenty-year commitment to Gucci and, for his vision, dedication and unconditional love for this unique house, over the years as creative director ».

François-Henri Pinault, president and CEO of Kering, the group headed by Gucci, declared the eight years under Michele’s creative leadership “an exceptional moment in the history of this maison”. «I am grateful to Alessandro for bringing so much of himself into this adventure. His passion, his imagination, his ingenuity and his culture have put Gucci at center stage, in the place he deserves. I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his creative journey ».

If this new chapter is still top secret, the company has announced that the Gucci creative team will continue the creative direction of the fashion house until the announcement of a new organization. The same creative team that Alessandro Michele was part of when Gucci fired the couple Frida Giannini and Patrizio Di Marco in 2014, appointing him creative director and starting this chapter in the history of the double G brand.