Sabato De Sarno will replace Alessandro Michele at the helm of the Gucci maison. The appointment was made official this morning with a press release, but it won’t become operational for some time: De Sarno, in fact, currently works at Valentino as fashion director and still has to “fulfil his obligations” in that position. The first collection signed by him will therefore be the women’s line for the ss 2024 season, on the catwalk in September in Milan.

The task of De Sarno – who we read “will lead the fashion house’s style office reporting to Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci”, with the Italian manager who therefore sees the trust of the Kering group reconfirmed – will be to “define and express the brand’s creative vision in the women’s and men’s collections, in leather goods, accessories and in the lifestyle category».

«I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci in one of the most influential roles in the luxury sector, that of Creative Director of our house. Having worked in some of the most established Italian fashion brands, Sabato brings with him a vast and relevant experience. I am confident that, thanks to his deep understanding and appreciation of our brand’s unique heritage, he will lead the creative team with a distinctive vision that will help write the next chapter of Gucci, strengthening the house’s authority in the fashion and capitalizing on its undisputed heritage,” commented Bizzarri.

De Sarno’s career is all-Italian: raised in Naples, he began his career at Prada in 2005, then moved on to Dolce&Gabbana and after just over a year, in 2009, he joined Valentino where he reached the position of fashion director of the men’s and women’s collections, alongside Pier Paolo Piccioli.

“With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the Maison will continue to influence fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections and to contribute a unique and contemporary perspective to modern luxury,” said François-Henri Pinault, president and Kering CEO.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of Creative Director of Gucci. I am proud to be part of a maison with an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has been able to embrace and preserve values ​​in which I believe. I am excited and enthusiastic about giving my contribution to the brand through my creative vision», declared the designer instead.