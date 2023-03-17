Gucci Vault, an experimental online project under Gucci, recently officially released a series called “Continuum”. By inviting top designers and artists, starting from the concept of sustainability, they transformed the collection of Gucci materials with personalized designs into new works, highlighting the The avant-garde vision and praise of historical archives link the past and future of the brand through different creative thinking.

This time we will usher in the unveiling of a new shoe model operated by the first partner of the series, Vans, based on the classic Old Skool, Slip-On and OG Mule models, and draw from the materials collected for the fashion house during the reign of Alessandro Michele Inspiration, and at the same time echoing the past that Vans allowed customers to bring their favorite fabrics and old clothes to the store to transform them into custom shoes in the early days, using rich fabrics and bold stitching of leather, with a variety of metal hardware to create a luxurious punk Texture, showing a very complex beauty that is different from simplicity.

The above series is now available exclusively on Gucci Vault’s official website, with prices ranging from £220 to £285.