French luxury goods giant KeringItalian luxury brands GucciAnnounced that it will hold a menswear show at Milan Uomo Moda in January 2023.

Milan Fashion Week Men is part of Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023/24, which takes place from January 13th to 17th, 2023. There is currently no information about the design team and its works that will be displayed at the Gucci fashion show.

In April of this year, Gucci also appointed Maria Cristina Lomanto as the executive vice president and general manager of the brand, reporting to the brand president and CEO Marco Bizzarri. She has worked for brands such as Roger Vivier, Miu Miu and Prada.

A week ago, Gucci just announced the departure of Alessandro Michele, the creative director who had served for nearly eight years. During his tenure, Gucci’s annual sales revenue has grown exponentially to more than 9 billion euros.

The men’s show in January next year will be Gucci’s first men’s show since the outbreak. In 2017, under the leadership of Alessandro Michele, the Gucci brand launched a men’s and women’s clothing series show around the world. At the time, Alessandro Michele said the move reflected his “view on the world today”.

Industry insiders commented that the decision to hold a men’s wear show at Milan Fashion Week shows that Gucci is adopting a more commercial strategy and returning to a more traditional fashion week schedule.

On October 24th, Marco Bizzarri officially announced the news at the Milan Global Fashion Summit. The decision will place a greater emphasis on menswear.”

On October 24th, Marco Bizzarri officially announced the news at the Milan Global Fashion Summit. The decision will place a greater emphasis on menswear." In 2019, Bizzari announced that Gucci would resume the independent display of men's and women's clothing, but the plan was affected by the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in 2020 and was forced to slow down the pace of the big show. Alessandro Michele decided to hold two fashion shows for men and women every year. Previously, during Alessandro Michele's tenure, Gucci had reduced the frequency of catwalks due to his personal concepts and the impact of the epidemic. For Spring 2020, Alessandro Michele stated that he insisted that brands need to reject "the outdated rituals of seasonality and fashion shows in order to regain a new rhythm". And in discussions with analysts, Kering has said it could increase the frequency of presentations to six a year. The Gucci men's wear show in January 2023 will be held in the early afternoon of the 13th, which is also the opening day of the twice-yearly Milan Men's Wear Week. "For this season, it's good news that Gucci will return to Milan with separate men's and women's shows. It's a bit of a comeback," said Carlo Capasa, president of Italian fashion management agency Camera della Moda. "The Gucci show will probably be on Friday. Held in the early afternoon as the opening show of the season." Milan Men's Fashion Week has not released an official fashion show schedule, but about 40 brands will hold big shows during this period, including brands such as Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Prada, Moschino and Etro. Industry insiders said that although there are still more than two months before the opening of Milan Men's Wear Week, Gucci's return will definitely cause a sensation and expand the appeal of Milan Men's Wear Week. Men's fashion shows are making a comeback, from Versace (Versace), Dsquared2 to Givenchy (Givenchy) and other brands have chosen to launch a dedicated men's show. On January 13th, after Gucci's opening show, Zegna and Dsquared2 will also launch a joint men's wear series in the evening. In recent seasons, Gucci has chosen to present its special menswear projects in the context of Milan Fashion Week. In June, Alessandro Michele collaborated with his friend, British singer and actor Harry Styles, to launch the Gucci Ha-Ha-Ha collection. Earlier in 2021, Alessandro Michele explored the creative fusion of fashion and music with the Gucci Centennial Collection. On November 23, Gucci officially announced the departure of Alessandro Michele. As of now, the brand has not named a successor. According to Carlo Capasa, president of Camera della Moda, Gucci has repeatedly stressed that the next collection will be created by its in-house design team. It is reported that Marco Bizzarri and Alessandro Michele have been at odds in the last month of the latter's term. According to an anonymous source, Alessandro Michele "was asked to launch a strong design transformation to ignite the brand fire, but the designer failed to meet the requirements". According to another news, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kaiyun Group, the parent company of Gucci, is considering changing the development rhythm of Gucci. As early as October, Jean-Marc Duplaix, chief financial officer of Kaiyun Group, announced to analysts that Gucci had set up the post of studio director and entrusted it to a senior member who had worked with Alessandro Michele for a long time.

Biography: Alessandro Michele, the creative director behind Gucci’s revival, is leaving See also Feng Wenge Kingdom first investigated and inspected the work of epidemic prevention and control, safety production, and market supply guarantee in Qinzhou District | Epidemic | Tianshui | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News ｜Source: Fashion Network, Gucci official website, “Luxe.Co” historical reports ｜Image source: Gucci official website ｜Editor in charge: Jiang JingjinReturn to Sohu to see more

