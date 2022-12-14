Home Entertainment Gucci x adidas’ latest “Après-Ski” series of joint hiking boots officially debut | Hypebeast
Continuing the joint iteration of multiple pairs of adidas Gazelle, Gucci continued to release its cooperation with adidas. In response to the low temperature and the upcoming Christmas, the two teamed up to launch the “Après-Ski” series focusing on the theme of skiing, including four pairs of colors. A bold collaboration on mountaineering boots.

The shoes are available in two colors for men and women, and are inspired by creative director Alessandro Michele’s memories of the 80s and 90s, and make good use of color contrast effects, blending the logos of both sides, and even decorating the tongue with “Gucci Trefoil vintage mountain” label, and finally equipped with an outsole with excellent grip and appearance, highlighting the retro outdoor texture, it can be said that the two have joined forces so far The wildest work.

The four styles of adidas x Gucci lace up boot are now available on Gucci’s official website and designated stores. The price is £970. Interested readers may wish to buy them.

