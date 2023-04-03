Home Entertainment Gucci x adidas new joint series shoes on shelves | Hypebeast
The cooperation between Gucci and adidas is still going on. This time, adidas has successively brought shoes such as Gazelle, adilette and ZX8000 to the shelves. First of all, Gazelle can see the brown GG canvas upper with red tongue, green heel patch, and the combination of green GG canvas upper and green tongue with pink heel patch, Three Stripes, and purple midsole. Presents a coquettish luxury texture.

Then the adilette slippers were launched in blue, purple, transparent and other three colors, which are made of translucent rubber material. The final ZX8000 has four colors including “Pink Strata”, “Beige Tone”, “Clear Aqua” and “Green”. It draws a lot of inspiration from adidas’ past customary color configuration themes. In addition to reshaping the bright colors, silk, The suede-combined upper also adds a boutique feel.

At present, Gazelle and adilette have been officially launched, priced at £550 and £300 euros; ZX8000 is expected to be released on April 7, priced at £750 euros, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

