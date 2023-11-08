Guerlain supports female entrepreneurship in the beekeeping sector in Rwanda

Listen to the audio version of the article

Guerlain continues its commitment to raising public awareness about female emancipation and the protection of bees and the environment in general. Three years after the launch of the pioneering “Women for Bees” programme, UNESCO and the French maison have ambitiously expanded the beekeeping project to the Gishwati-Mukura Landscape Biosphere Reserve in Rwanda. The program’s first commitment to the African continent involves a new group of apprentice beekeepers.

Thirty-three Rwandan women, representing three local beekeeping cooperatives, have completed the training program, which represents for them a path towards financial autonomy and empowerment, allowing them to significantly improve their daily lives and support their families.

Beekeeping in Rwanda has a long history based on traditional techniques, thanks to which honey is processed and made into an edible and medicinal product for domestic consumption

In this group, almost all 33 women were introduced to beekeeping by family members or acquaintances who worked as beekeepers. However, these references were predominantly male. Long associated with men, the industry has

need to extend its attention to involve and train women, who are fundamental in local communities to achieve an equitable sharing of benefits

of beekeeping.

One of the key outcomes of the program for these women is a deeper understanding of bee biology and the acquisition of modern beekeeping knowledge and skills. Thanks to this support and their entrepreneurial spirit, women will be able to exploit the resources generated by beekeeping as a practice that goes beyond simple honey production. They will benefit from the pollination process within their agricultural environment and will be able to able to obtain other bee products or create an ecotourism network.

Launched in 2020 “Women for Bees is a cutting-edge scientific and training program for women founded by Guerlain and UNESCO. The program has the dual objective of female empowerment and biodiversity conservation. In addition to the Guerlain x UNESCO program developed within the UNESCO Global Network of Biosphere Reserves, Guerlain independently manages a series of bee entrepreneurship programs in collaboration with relevant local NGOs: Conapi in Italy, one of the largest Italian beekeeping cooperatives; the nonprofit Fundación Selva Maya in the Yucatan region of southeastern Mexico; the Umeda non-profit associations in Japan: Umeda Mitsubachi in Osaka and Ginza Mitsubachi in Tokyo; the NGO El Rincón de la Abeja in Spain.

