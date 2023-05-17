“Guess I’m a hero! “A different comedy will be released soon_China.org.cn

The movie “Guess I’m a Hero!” “coming soon. The film creates a comedy atmosphere, presents the problems that couples encounter in their married life, tells a story about marriage, and deeply portrays the troubles and warmth of small people in real life.

The film is directed by Zhang Kai, starring powerful actors such as Yu Yang, Huang Yuntong, Xiu Rui, Li Taoyao, Jia Bing, Wei Xiang, Wen Song, Pan Binlong, and Xiao Mangosteen. The film revolves around the marital crisis of a couple. The trailer reveals the plot story, the full-time husband Dick (played by Yu Yang) is submissive and obedient to his wife Roman (played by Huang Yuntong), who acts strong in marriage. Obviously, Dick has “all abilities”, but he can’t choose to work against his wife’s order. In order to fundamentally solve the problem, Dick is determined to change. With the help of the neighbors, Dick in the past disappeared completely, and in front of Roman was a ruffian hero who upheld justice and was domineering. An absurd story directed and acted by Dick was staged, and whether this big drama could solve Dick’s marriage problem became a big suspense and a joke.

In the trailer, just when Dick thought the show would go smoothly, he was inadvertently involved in a commercial battle. In this battle, Dick and his neighbors staged “Eavesdropping”, “Mission Impossible” and “Infernal Affairs” one after another. But accidents keep happening, his wife Roman is kidnapped by the villain, and can Dick successfully rescue his wife from the villain? The trailer came to an abrupt end here, and the sudden hijacking made the established script a mystery, which is worth looking forward to, and this is also in line with the title “Guess I’m a hero!” “Echoes.

“Guess I’m a hero! “is committed to creating a heroic group portrait story of small people in the market, a twist-style comedy. Compared with the image of the elite heroine, the male protagonist Dick is mediocre in the trailer, in stark contrast to his wife. Such an ordinary man can ask the audience “Do you think I am a hero?” , And this is exactly where the charm of this comedy lies.

Zhang Kai, the director of the movie “Guess I’m a Hero”, has previously produced comedies such as “Runaway Ding” and “The Baby Ning of the Great Dream Liaozhai”. The leading actor Yu Yang, who previously played “Zhang Facai” in “Sewing Machine Band”, impressed the audience with his real and natural acting skills. In the trailer, he once again shows his comedic talents, incarnating as a more distinctive Dick. Actors such as Huang Yuntong, Xiu Rui, Li Taoyaoyao, Jia Bing, and Wei Xiang have also appeared in many twist-style comedies, and their comedy performance skills allow the audience to easily enter the show.

In the trailer, the costumes of the actors are perfectly integrated with their images, the language of the characters is colloquial, and the setting of the film is also close to reality. The film revolves around the trivial life of the protagonist, bringing joy to the audience in the ordinary, and thought-provoking in the laughter. While restoring real life, the production team also added some exaggerated performances. The time-lapse exaggerated actions and rhythmic and dynamic soundtrack presented a wonderful comedy feast.

“Guess I’m a hero! “Courtesy of Beijing Fengzhihuayu Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Yushang Times Film Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Fengzhihuayu Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Extraordinary Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Xingwojiahe Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Jinqiao Produced by Dadi Culture Development Co., Ltd. and Zhonglian Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., it will be released soon.

