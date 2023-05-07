Guillermo Farré and Belgrano’s triumph: While we were 11 against 11 we were clear protagonists

Belgrano achieved an important home victory this Saturday, playing almost 60 minutes with one less and defeating Atlético de Tucumán 1-0 in a match of the 15th. Professional League date.

Forward Pablo Vegetti, one of the top scorers in the League with 9 goals together with Mateo Retegui, scored the goal after 33 minutes, shortly before Alejandro Rébola was sent off (38m.).

After the game, coach Guillermo Farré gave a press conference in which he remarked that they had patience to harm a well-structured team.

“I was calm because the team was able to capture in general terms what the game needed to be the protagonist. After the expulsion the effort of the players was maximum. I appreciate the intensity they put in, it’s difficult to play in the First Division with one less player. And we ended up getting a well-deserved victory”, highlighted the DT.

And he added: “While we were 11 against 11 we were clear protagonists. It is logical that there are no games in which we are with the required intensity. Today (for yesterday) we went back to work with the intensity that is needed”.

When asked about the arbitration of Andrés Merlos, he said: “Over the weekend I gave an opinion about the referee and then I was questioned about the way we have to give an opinion. I did it respectfully. Now I prefer not to say anything.

On the other hand, he made it clear that he is not thinking about Boca and Talleres yet: “Here we go game by game. The reality is that we have to add in all games. We are in a very even tournament and you have to do your best in each game to get points. I don’t want to get the players out of their habit of playing every game like a final.”

And when asked by Mundo D about why they defended themselves so close to Nahuel Losada’s goal, he explained: “We knew that they were going to look for depth and they were going to feel comfortable. We preferred the centers to be a bit more frontal because they are easier to defend. And on the other hand they circulated through the defensive zone and the game led us to not being able to press because we had to do it in a high area. And with one less player the bands were going to be discovered a lot. That’s why the same game led us to defend a lot in our area”.

Finally, Farré left a few words about Vegetti and said: “Pablo’s effort must be valued, because he had just had a difficult week with his ankle. He is a player who is always going to give his best”.

Positions in the Professional League

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

