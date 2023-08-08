Guillermo Moreno treated Pablo Duggan as a “bourgeoisie” and reproached him for his Macrista past

The presidential candidate for Principles and Values, Guillermo Morenoparticipated this Sunday in the Duro de Mar cycle and, interviewed by Pablo Duggan, slipped proposals and criticism. He defined the driver who received Cristina Kirchner this year as “little bourgeois” and recriminated his macrist past.

“Let’s try to conduct this interview healthily and for the family,” Duggan had begun the interview, after Moreno’s first joke. After ten minutes, the presidential candidate launched: “You do not say anything because you are a bourgeoisie”among Chicanas for a discussion about security and drug trafficking.

“Let’s try not to fall for all your provocations”Duggan said between laughs. In response, Moreno asked that it not be stated that he was angry or that he was provoking, but he did acknowledge: “I provoked you when you defended Macrithere yes, it provoked you ”.

“Many years ago,” Duggan resolved., while his panelists showed that the comment itself represented a provocation. “When you defended Macri I provoked you, not now,” insisted Moreno and Duggan replied: “I’m not going to chicaner you.”

The discussion about drug trafficking

Guillermo Moreno, true to his personal style, insulted opposition and ruling party politicians with ease. He defined the government as “social democratic” and “neoliberal”, and compared Axel Kicillof with Mauricio Macri. He too, when asked about decriminalization, affirmed that in his space there is no consensus on marijuana and opined that “legalization does not combat drug trafficking.”

When asked about his plan to “recover the salaries of Argentines”, the interviewee replied: “To order the macroeconomy you have to end the crimes that bother people,” Moreno said and added: “That crime that bothers the people is called paco”.

“And there are two visions to end the paco. That of Patricia Bullrich, who is dress up as a gendarme and go to the villas and that of Moreno, which is to go to Nordelta on the first dayMoreno continued.

“You can’t talk like that,” Duggan interrupted, maintaining that he couldn’t generalize about the people of Nordelta. “Well, defend them, what do I know”replied the presidential candidate and clarified that he had not said that “all” the drug traffickers were there.

“Of course, Patricia Bullrich can say that drug trafficking is on 11-1-14 and You don’t say anything to her because you’re a bourgeois. Moreno comes and tells you that he is going to Nordelta and you jump like boiled milk, ”Moreno reproached the driver, while he made fun of his shoes.

The candidacy of Alexander Kim

“Did you bring the Korean or not?” Duggan asked Moreno, referring to Alejandro Kimpre-candidate for Buenos Aires legislator of Principles and Values ​​who in the last period of the campaign achieved great visibility for his clear approach to Peronism, immigration and identity.

“Do you know that he is an extraordinary candidate?” Duggan asked, to which the panelist, journalist and lawyer Julia Mengolini added: “He’s a better candidate than you, he’s nicer”. Moreno’s response was immediate and he interrupted her, agreeing: “All my life.”

“With sympathy the paco does not end. But we put him because we are explaining that the world, in the new international order, is arguing between two nationalisms: the European, which excludes the other, or the American, which is a nationalism with open arms”, defined the interviewee and added: “This is Peronism”.

“We put him to integrate, debate and explain with the communities – and he is an example of this – that Argentina integrates,” Moreno concluded about Kim.

