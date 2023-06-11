Gunfight between Pakistan and Afghanistan kills three soldiers and three extremists

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Extremists attacked a security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, along the border with Afghanistan, sparking a gun battle that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the Pakistani army said in a statement Sunday. .

Four of the extremists were also injured, the army added.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning in the Miran Shah tribal area of ​​North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, an extremist group also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). ).

The Pakistani army conducted a search for those responsible for the attack and seized a cache of ammunition from the dead militants.

Pakistani forces claimed to be determined “to eliminate the threat of terrorism.”

Although the army says it has eliminated the North Waziristan militants, attacks and occasional shootings continue in the area, raising concerns that the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping in the area.

Although an independent group, the TTP remains a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, during the final weeks of the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country, after two decades of war

The rise to power emboldened the TTP, which unilaterally ended a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government in November and has since intensified its attacks in the country, particularly against the army.