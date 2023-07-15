Gunther Werks Unveils Unique Bubblegum Pink Porsche 911 at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Gunther Werks, the California-based Porsche restoration and customization specialist, has once again wowed automotive enthusiasts with their latest creation. The company has unveiled a new modified car model called “Bubblegum,” which pays homage to the iconic 993-generation Porsche 911.

True to its name, the Bubblegum features a vibrant car paint reminiscent of the popular chewy sweet treat. This unique paint job is achieved through the use of a specially customized three-level pink pearlescent metallic paint. The paint’s fine size, texture, and composition are complemented by the presence of carbon fiber materials, adding a touch of sportiness to its adorable appearance.

While the company has not disclosed the power specifications of the Bubblegum, it is safe to assume that it will pack quite a punch. Gunther Werks has a reputation for delivering high-performance vehicles that not only excel in aesthetics but also offer impressive speed and performance.

This customized Porsche 911 is a one-of-a-kind project created for a British client. It made its grand debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking Gunther Werks’ first entry into the UK market. The Bubblegum’s eye-catching design successfully garnered attention from attendees and automotive enthusiasts alike.

Gunther Werks has made a name for itself as a leading Porsche restoration and customization specialist. Their meticulous attention to detail and superior craftsmanship have earned them a loyal customer base worldwide. Each project they undertake is treated with the utmost care and precision, resulting in stunning vehicles that seamlessly blend classic design with modern enhancements.

The release of the Bubblegum allows Gunther Werks to showcase their creativity and ability to go above and beyond traditional automotive customization. It serves as a testament to their commitment to delivering unique and extraordinary vehicles that stand out from the crowd.

As Gunther Werks continues to push the boundaries of Porsche customization, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate their next groundbreaking project. With the success of the Bubblegum at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it is clear that the California-based company has firmly established itself as a global leader in the world of automotive restoration and customization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

