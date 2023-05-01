Home » Guo Caijie’s Western-style suspender skirt is elegant and capable, and Guo Xiaoting’s black dress shows a swan neck_Series_Fashion_Planting Cotton
Guo Caijie's Western-style suspender skirt is elegant and capable, and Guo Xiaoting's black dress shows a swan neck_Series_Fashion_Planting Cotton

Guo Caijie's Western-style suspender skirt is elegant and capable, and Guo Xiaoting's black dress shows a swan neck_Series_Fashion_Planting Cotton
2023-05-01 09:11

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Guo Caijie’s suit with suspender skirt is elegant and capable, and Guo Xiaoting’s black dress shows a swan neck

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/text) A few days ago, Guo Caijie and Guo Xiaoting appeared in Shanghai to attend the release party of a limited series of high-end clothing lines of a certain brand. Guo Caijie is wearing an off-white suit with a suspender skirt of the same color, which is elegant and capable; Guo Xiaoting is wearing a black dress, which is fashionable and modern, showing off her superior shoulder and neckline.

During the interview, Guo Caijie shared her fashion dressing experience: “The skirt I wore today is very elegant, and my own dressing style is usually neutral. If I add this cotton and linen coat, it will be neutralized. My own taste. And I am very concerned about the fabric of the clothes and the feeling of contact with the skin.”

Guo Xiaoting chatted freely about her impressions of watching the show, and said that she has been planted: “I have been planted a lot, this series is really beautiful. I like one piece dresses very much in life, because I think it is very convenient to match. It goes well with accessories and a bag.”Return to Sohu to see more

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

