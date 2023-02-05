Recently, the phenomenon-level Internet celebrity @郭论明 has a new development. This treasure boy who quickly became popular with the divine comedy “98K” and gained 50 million+ fans on the whole network, will start his Kuaishou live broadcast debut at 7:00 p.m. on February 6, and will bring the premiere of the new single “Beauty” . At present, more than 9.1 million people have made reservations for the live broadcast, and the number has continued to grow, which once again proves the influence and appeal of “Top Stream”.

After Peak retired, he started a new persistence in Kuaishou

At the age of 19, @郭贤职 entered the field of short video live broadcasting for his music dream. In 2017, this young man from Inner Mongolia, who combines good looks and talent, began to emerge in Kuaishou with his unique “milk wine voice” and relaxed and funny style.

In 2018, after completing his strength polishing, @郭重论 embarked on the road to becoming popular: the magical “sugar spoof version” came out of the circle, which brought him the first wave of popularity; “98K” was adapted to prove that he can sing in English , making him popular all over the Internet and attracting countless fans. Afterwards, @郭论明 continued to innovate, not only trying to sing songs in multiple languages, but also interpreting various styles of music with acceleration and variation, and even imitating animation characters to perform.

In addition to the adaptation, @郭重明 hasn’t forgotten his dream – to be a musician who devotes himself to creation. Over the years, he has not only sung the OSTs of film and television dramas such as “Big Events in Life” and “Time Like Water”, but also released singles such as “Love Once” and “You Will Meet Better People”. Among them, the gentle and romantic “The Simplest Beauty” was selected as an episode of the hit drama “Thirty Only”; the single “Exhaustion” co-performed with Xue Zhiqian even topped the major music platforms.

With the blessing of popularity and strength, @郭论明 began to be favored by the entertainment industry, and gradually developed into an all-round artist. In “Hey Sing and Turn”, he sang together with Da Zhangwei; he also appeared in popular variety shows such as “Mars Intelligence Agency” and “Good Times”. However, everything will come to an abrupt end in May 2021-Guo Congming announced that he had to quit the circle due to illness.

Retiring at the peak period did not block the bond between @郭重明 and Kuaishou Laotie. Not only did he see the old iron’s “archaeological” message under each of his videos, he also noticed the favorable policies of Kuaishou live broadcast and the frequency of heavy events. The warm and inclusive atmosphere of the community has also become stronger. Inspired by fans’ emotions and platform policies, @郭重明 decided to continue to stick to music, complete the long-awaited two-way journey with the veterans, and start his Kuaishou exclusive live broadcast debut.

It is reported that this live broadcast is not only supported by friends, but also supported by tens of millions of talents such as @广东雨神, @白小白, @高火火, etc. During the live broadcast, @郭明明 will present an audio-visual feast for Kuaishou Laotie, bringing classic songs such as “98K” and “Exhaustion”, and completing the premiere of the new song “Beautification”. In addition, the live broadcast room will scatter iPhone14, 10,000 yuan red envelopes and other heavy benefits to give back to fans for their perseverance.

The live broadcast ecology is diversified, and top anchors flock to Kuaishou

In fact, @郭明明 kicked off the Kuaishou live broadcast debut, which is just a microcosm of the industry’s top anchors flocking to Kuaishou. Since 2022 alone, there have been high-quality anchors such as @广东雨神, @沉曼, @哦赛雅美, @王子, etc., who have come to Kuaishou to develop their own live broadcast business one after another. 100,000 or even millions of followers. Behind the brilliant results, there are three “magic weapons” for Kuaishou to attract top anchors.

One is Kuaishou’s rich, diverse and mature live broadcast ecosystem. According to official data, in the third quarter of 2022, the average daily activity of Kuaishou apps will reach 363 million, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%; the average monthly activity will reach 626 million, a year-on-year increase of 9.3%; It means that for every 100 Kuaishou users, nearly 80 people will go to the live broadcast room. A large number of users, huge traffic, and never-ending two-way rush will help anchors create a bigger stage and provide room for growth in their live broadcasting career.

The second is the refined anchor operation system built by Kuaishou. In 2022, Kuaishou Live will spend 500 million in cash and 3 billion in traffic to encourage the creation of high-quality content and the growth of anchors. On the one hand, with the anchor’s personalization as the core, it helps the anchor to give full play to the uniqueness of the content, improve the quality of the content, broaden the boundaries of the content, and encourage the continuous occurrence of good content; on the other hand, through refined operation and policy support, different types and levels of The anchor achieves a growth leap. It is precisely because of this that the head anchor outside the station became popular when it premiered on Kuaishou.

Third, as a digital community based on inclusiveness, high interaction, and strong participation, Kuaishou has a human touch. Based on the social attributes of Kuaishou ecology, the communication between people becomes direct and warm, which makes the emotional connection between anchors and users deeper. In addition to users, Kuaishou itself also reveals its “human touch”. During the docking process, the platform’s meticulous operation and responsible attitude towards high-quality anchors will give the anchors a sufficient sense of belonging and security.

Let us wait and see what kind of results Guo Congming will achieve in Kuaishou’s live broadcast debut, and what kind of sparks he can collide with Kuaishou.