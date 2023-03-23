Original title: Producer Guo Fan’s sci-fi comedy “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” reveals that CINITY posters explore the possibility of sci-fi in the absurd

Sohu Entertainment News The movie “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” released CINITY’s exclusive posters and character stills today. It is absurd but also somewhat scientific. Although it is funny, it is full of sincere hope. However, what makes everyone most curious is whether this is a dream or reality? Where are they flying to? Can editor-in-chief Tang finally meet the “alien” as he wishes? The answer will be revealed soon. On March 22, the national roadshow of “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” “Alien Liaison Officer Recruitment Conference on Earth” came to Xiamen, Fujian, the fifth stop. Director and screenwriter Kong Dashan, screenwriter and starring Wang Yitong walked into the cinema and Xiamen University to interact closely with the audience, and continued to emit “brain waves” in this beautiful tourist city “Ludao”, calming down and searching for things that can be related to the film. A predestined person with “soul resonance”. At the scene of the event, the audience enthusiastically and sincerely shared their feelings about watching the movie. A scientific research friend who is struggling in pain”, “There are hilarious scenes and many cute little details, which ignite my inner world“. The creators felt very encouraged by the support of the audience. Director Kong Dashan said: “Although many shots seem to be messy, they are all carefully designed.”

The movie “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” is produced by Wang Hongwei and Guo Fan, directed by Kong Dashan, starring Yang Haoyu and Ailiya, and starring Wang Yitong, Jiang Qiming and Sheng Chenchen. At present, the pre-sale of the film has officially started, and it will be released nationwide on April 1. We look forward to meeting you in theaters.

“Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” CINITY’s exclusive poster uses absurdity to make people shine “Soft science fiction can draw out the temperature of the world“

The national roadshow of the film “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” is in full swing, and the film released CINITY exclusive posters and character stills today. In the poster, dozens of sparrows pull Tang Zhijun in a space suit to clear the clouds and see the sun, and fly to a higher sky in the strong wind. However, this seemingly absurd scene has accidentally added a bit of science because of the space suit. Where are they going? Is all this a dream or reality? Can editor-in-chief Tang finally meet the “alien” as he wishes? Tang Zhijun in the spacesuit was sweating profusely, with a dazed and tired expression, but his eyes were full of determination and hope, as if he was close at hand and within reach of the “alien civilization” he dreamed of.

The film also released character stills today. The characters played by Yang Haoyu, Ailiya, Wang Yitong, Jiang Qiming, and Sheng Chenchen all appeared. The editorial department is in different scenes such as jungles, optical shops, and radio stations. It shows the true attitude of each member towards this journey. Many viewers believe that the movie “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” tells about an “absurd and stubborn road of exploration of civil science”, and director Kong Dashan uses a unique narrative shooting technique to “bring the audience into a folk science step by step.” “The inner world of Keke”, “the kind of experience of all kinds of torture in life, with trauma and pain, stubbornness and persistence to pursue the alien civilization that seems to be forever difficult to prove, even the pedantic and ridiculous energy is full of sparkling sincerity Pure, tear-jerking.” Some viewers believed that the reason why Tang Zhijun “stubbornly pursued an unsolved answer was just to heal the scars in his heart” and “discover the truth about his daughter’s death” so that this journey “ultimately returns to the core of human emotion and human existence.” In a sense, moving and healing.” Director Kong Dashan responded: “We still have to learn how to connect with the people around us in order to truly connect with the universe. You may not reach the other shore, and you will get everything in the process of getting there.”

The film “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” national road show in Xiamen station has laughter and tears director Kong Dashan “hopes to bring comfort to confused people”

On March 22, the national roadshow of the film “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” and “Aliens Stationed on Earth Liaison Recruitment Conference” came to Xiamen, the fifth stop. Director and screenwriter Kong Dashan, screenwriter and starring Wang Yitong continued to search for the same channel at the end of the universe Destined person. At Xiamen University, sharp-eyed students asked many strange questions. Students from the Film Academy of Xiamen University volunteered to make the academy an official “alien contact station on Earth”. “Why is this stalk so funny?” A girl from Chongqing was even poked at the point of laughter by the dialect lines in the film, and predicted that “this movie will definitely be popular in the Southwest.” Another fan who is studying screenwriting said excitedly that because he “couldn’t hold back his curiosity and thirst for knowledge”, although he had bought tickets for all three roadshows in Hangzhou in advance, he couldn’t help but follow the main creators to Xiamen today , and sent a scroll of the title written in calligraphy by himself. Director Kong Dashan exclaimed “too cool” in surprise.

The movie “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” not only brought joy to the audience with its absurd style, but also gained unexpected touch. A girl who likes movies deeply resonates with the film. Although “I may never reach the realm” in the film, “I am very grateful to the director” for this work “to help me realize my dream”. “It’s obviously a comedy, the first time I saw it, I cried more than when I laughed,” an audience member said with emotion, “At first I thought Tang Zhijun was a man trapped in a cage, but after watching it, I found out that I was the man in the cage.” “. In the film, the persistent and introverted “minke” Tang Zhijun also let another girl see the shadow of her grandfather, “He is a person with the temperament of an old Tang, and he also suffered from mental illness later.” The girl’s voice I became more and more choked up, “So at many moments when Tang Zhijun wanted to speak but couldn’t speak, although everyone was laughing, I burst into tears. I am very grateful to the creators for bringing this film that moved me!” Kong Dashan The director was also deeply moved after hearing this, saying that one of the original intentions of making this film was to “hope to give some comfort to friends who are confused”, and to help those who are out of place with reality “find the dignity in the gaps in their spiritual world“.

The film “Universe Exploration Editorial Department” is produced by Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Chinese Film Co., Ltd., Huayi Brothers Films Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tao Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xiaonianqing Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jingdunhao Culture Media Co., Ltd., Youth Pi Films Wuxi Co., Ltd., Poly Films Investment Co., Ltd., Xingyao Zhizhen (Foshan ) Cultural Media Co., Ltd. and Shengdian Cultural Industry Investment Management Group Co., Ltd. jointly produced it, and it will be screened nationwide on April 1.Return to Sohu to see more