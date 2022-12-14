Original title: Guo Qin’s clear interpretation of film and television golden songs is full of affection and directly hits people’s hearts

Recently, singer Guo Qin appeared on CCTV Music Channel’s “Gramophone” program and sang the song “Shining on the Galaxy”. The beautiful appearance and pure and ethereal voice made the listeners intoxicated.

“Shining on the Galaxy” is the theme song of the TV series “Good Days Know Geometry”. It is a song with infatuation, care, and protection, but also with multiple emotions such as sadness, loneliness, waiting, parting, and reunion. The soothing piano notes flow slowly Sometimes it is as gentle as a gurgling stream, and sometimes it is as warm as a river. Guo Qin’s beautiful voice softly echoes the notes, and emotionally tells the promise of a lifetime of love: “Use my life to keep a promise.” The ethereal and clear singing voice quietly wanders in the ocean of music, depicting the motto of eternal love with persistent love and affection.

For a long time, Guo Qin’s iconic pure singing voice is gentle but powerful, always bringing everyone strong resonance and healing power silently like spring rain. In recent years, Guo Qin has also participated in the interpretation of many film and television songs. At present, Guo Qin’s new single has also been recorded, and will meet with you in the near future, so that everyone can witness the continued growth of this “pure female voice”!Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: