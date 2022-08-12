Original title: Guo Xiaodong’s new film “Fortress” as the villain gave rival actor Li Yitong Chen Douling goosebumps

Sohu Entertainment News (Hamai/Wen Mason/Tu Yuanhui/Video) On the evening of August 12, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival opened. Guo Xiaodong, Chen Douling, Li Yitong and others attended the opening red carpet to promote the new movie “Fortress”. “.

According to director Han Keyi, “Fortress” is a revolutionary historical film with elements of espionage, suspense, and war. It has already been screened, and the audience’s feedback has been very good. Guo Xiaodong commented that this is a movie with a special temperament, “It will be very different from the movies of this era of spy wars that we have seen. It is both realistic, suspenseful, and human.”

In this film, Guo Xiaodong, who has always played a good person, played a villain. Director Han Keyi said that it was because there was really no villain in the crew. Guo Xiaodong said that I was a party member, so I will come. Guo Xiaodong bluntly said that playing the role of the villain feels quite different. He humbly said that it is mainly Chen Douling and Li Yitong who complement his role.

When playing with Guo Xiaodong, Li Yitong said that she got goosebumps in the first scene. It was the first time Guo Xiaodong played the villain, which was very different. Chen Douling was the opponent of Guo Xiaodong on the first day of acting. She said that she felt an invisible sense of oppression, "I didn't look at each other, Mr. Guo's eyes were like knives behind my back, just kill me."

