Chinanews.com, Nanning, March 9th, title: Guochao Feng meets “Liu Sanjie” rap and bel canto “New Folk Song”

Author Chen Qiuxia

“Our younger generation should not only be the inheritors of Liu Sanjie’s culture, but also the pioneers of Liu Sanjie’s culture in the new era, creating more possibilities for the future of folk songs.” Chen Hui, the protagonist of Caidiao drama “New Liu Sanjie”, was recently accepted in Nanning, Guangxi Xinwang reporter said in an interview.

Guangxi is known as the “sea of ​​songs”. The folk songs of the Zhuang nationality that have been passed down for thousands of years have been passed down from generation to generation through oral transmission. “Post-80s” Chen Hui is a girl born and raised in Liuzhou, Guangxi. She has been fascinated by it since she was a child, and has a special emotion for folk songs.

In September 2022, “New Third Sister Liu” won the “Wenhua Award”, which symbolizes the highest award in Chinese stage art. Chen Hui, a Chinese national first-class actor who played the protagonist Liu Sanjie in the play, has therefore received more attention.

“The golden name card of ‘Liu Sanjie’ is both pressure and motivation.” Chen Hui told reporters that she never stopped to inherit Liu Sanjie’s culture. The first large-scale new folk song live-action show “New Folk Song Conference” that he participated in will premiere in April this year.

Stills of the modern color drama “New Liu Sanjie”. (Data map) Photo by Yu Jing

In this program, Chen Hui and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Zhang Keke sang the song “Looking for Tea” together. The work is composed of the episode “Tea Picking Song” from the movie “Liu Sanjie” combined with fashion rap, and shows people’s sense of happiness through the singing and performance of the fashionable national trend.

Recently, the “New Folk Song Conference” promotion meeting was held in Nanning, and Chen Hui and Zhang Keke performed fragments of it on the spot. As soon as Zhang Keke’s dynamic rap came to an end, Chen Hui’s melodious “Pluck tea until the camellia blooms” sounded, instantly pulling the audience back to the 1960s.

“”Looking for Tea” is the result of the collision of fashionable and trendy music with traditional folk songs and operas. This collision makes the culture of “Liu Sanjie” younger.” Chen Hui said, “Looking for Tea” was filmed in an antique warehouse in Nanning, Guangxi. This very “trendy” expression form is completely different from the traditional stage expression form, but it has the same effect as the Caidiao drama “New Liu Sanjie”.

“I think that combining the characteristics of the times, innovative adaptation of folk songs, and the integration of excellent traditional culture and fashionable elements will allow more young audiences to accept and love folk songs, thereby promoting folk songs to be passed on from generation to generation.”

Chen Hui said that the movie “Third Sister Liu” was originally adapted from the Caitiao drama “Sanjie Liu” and has become an unforgettable screen classic for generations. And the Caitiao drama “New Third Sister Liu” endows the classic characters with connotations of the times, allowing the audience to know a brand new “Sanjie Liu”.

In order to play this role well, Chen Hui watched various previous video materials of “Liu Sanjie” countless times, and she also went deep into the field to experience the scene. “”New Third Sister Liu” was approved by Teacher Huang Wanqiu. She encouraged us to perform more, go out more, and inherit the culture of Liu Sanjie.” Chen Hui said.

Stills of the modern color drama “New Liu Sanjie”. (Data map) Photo by Yu Jing

Chen Hui said that she very much hopes to bring “New Third Sister Liu” to overseas audiences, so that “Sanjie Liu” will be sung to the world and will continue to live forever.

Fan Yi, secretary of the party committee, director, and editor-in-chief of Guangxi Radio and Television Station, said that an era has a folk song symbol of an era. Our original intention of producing and broadcasting “New Folk Song Conference” is to contribute to the inheritance of folk songs.

It is reported that “New Folk Song Conference” takes “Folk Song Chaoyin Landscape Show” as its creative purpose, and gathers 10 groups of outstanding singers, musicians, and artists to participate in the recording. They will sing 10 Chaoyin new folk songs, integrate the most fashionable music elements into the most fashionable beauty, so as to present the most fashionable audio-visual works and create the most fashionable humanistic landscape show.

“This style of play is very novel, and I believe both ‘post-90s’ and ‘post-00s’ will like it.” Wang Kai, a young Chinese tenor singer, introduced that he will use Chinese and Western skills in the program to perform Guangxi folk songs with bel canto. “I recorded a work called “Sing Liu Sanjie Again” before this. In the future, I will have the opportunity to perform at the Vienna State Opera and Rome Opera House in Italy. I will sing “Liu Sanjie” and bring Chinese folk songs to the world.”

On March 4, Huang Wanqiu, a famous Chinese artist and actor of “Liu Sanjie”, died of illness at the age of 80. “The Sri Lankan man is gone, but the song will last forever.” (End)