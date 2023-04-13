Guofeng Guaitan Meat Pigeon DBG “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” landed on Steam on May 26, and the limited-time trial is in progress

Today, “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” announced that it will be released in2023Year5moon26DayOfficially released on the Steam platform!The official selling price is48Yuan，first week online10% offLimited time offer,sale only43Yuan！

Currently, “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” is participating in the “Oriental Game Culture Week” event hosted by the Steam platform. Following the first trial event in February, the producer has made a series of adjustments and optimizations based on players’ suggestions and feedback. I believe the adjusted game can bring you a better experience.

Now, “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” has brought a new and optimized demo for players to experience! In this trial version demo, players can experience the complete two-week content of the “human” profession.The limited-time experience date is4moon12to4moon19Dayplayers can learn more about “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” through this event.

“Lan Ruo Yi Tan”, as an ink-and-wash style card game with strange themes, landed in this event with a strong oriental color. In Pu Songling’s “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai Studio”, “Lanruo” is used to refer to Buddhist temples, and the plot of ghosts in Liaozhai casts a layer of mystery on this Buddhist term. And the story of “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” is framed in such a mysterious ancient martial arts world.

In the game, “you” as a chivalrous man will go to “Lanruo Town” to investigate the truth about the recent sleeping sickness. What kind of faces will all kinds of people or spirits here show as the investigation progresses? Under the clouds of doubt, can you follow your heart to make the right choice and meet the one that belongs to you among the many endings?

The national style elements of “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” are not limited to the plot atmosphere of strange tales and the ink-wash art style. Among the “human” professional content that has information, many of the creator’s card design ideas also have traditional Chinese culture shadow.

Yazi, prison cow, golden boy, Zhouyi gossip, good and bad fortune, all can be included in the card group through the process. Randomly obtain cards through battle and other interaction options, upgrade cards or delete cards, you can create your own national style deck. Free and open card group construction and random and uncertain battle routes together constitute the core gameplay of “Lan Ruo Yi Tan”. If you are interested in meat pigeons and card games, “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” will be a domestic masterpiece worth looking forward to .

Judging from the player feedback in the “Steam New Product Festival” demo event in February, “Lan Ruo Yi Tan” has received widespread expectations from players. In the previous demo, the game only opened up part of the experience of the “human” profession. But in the official version on May 26, the game will launch more powerful cards for players to unlock later. After clearing the “human” profession, you will also unlock the “ghost” profession with completely different construction ideas and gameplay! Use your wisdom to create your own style of card group!

“Lan Ruo Yi Tan” will officially meet with you on May 26, 2023. If you are interested in it, you can add it to the wish list on the Steam platform and stay tuned.

About the developer

“Lan Ruo Yi Tan” was developed by Shi Yi Studio. This is an independent development team composed of four people. They have a single-player dream and hope to bring players an independent game with high replayability.

About Pixmain

Pixmain is an independent game distribution brand, not limited by platforms, categories and distribution regions, focusing on interesting and innovative games, and enjoying unique gameplay, art, music and world view.

Pixmain is committed to discovering “unknown” boutique games, and hopes that with Pixmain’s unremitting efforts, more high-quality games will be accepted by players around the world.