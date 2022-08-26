Original title: Guoman’s “New God List: Yang Jian” will be released in North American theaters

Cover reporter Yang Fan

According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, as of 14:15 on August 26, the one-week-released animated film “New Gods List: Yang Jian” broke 210 million at the box office. Although the plot of the film is acknowledged to be flawed, the quality of visual effects has been in line with international standards. On August 26, the filmmaker announced that the film will be released in North America, and the American film distributor Gkids has won the North American distribution rights of the film. The film will be released in local theaters in early 2023 in both original Chinese and new English dubbing versions.

Gkids previously released the light-chasing animation “White Snake: Origin” in North America, and company president David Jesterart said: “”New God List: Yang Jian” has a distinctive style, rewriting a classic Chinese myth into a unique, A story full of action fights. We can’t wait to share it with American audiences early next year.”

Before that, Guoman had gone overseas several times. The most influential one was the release of “Nezha’s Devil Child” in North America in 2019. The film critics on the Rotten Tomatoes website gave an 80% favorable rating, and the audience feedback rating was also as high as 98. %. But it is a pity that the box office of the film is average because the film arrangement is not high. At that time, data from the box office statistics website showed that the box office of “Nezha” in North America was less than 3 million US dollars in two weeks, about 1/250 of the box office of the film in China.

