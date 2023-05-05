Gürtel Connection #12 – mica

The GÜRTEL CONNECTION is an association consisting of local bars and clubs on the Lerchenfelder Gürtel, between Thaliastrasse and Alser Strasse.
The joint project is intended to underline the diversity and attractiveness of the belt section and to remind visitors of it. For this purpose, the festival of the same name takes place twice a year, at which all guests have the opportunity to take advantage of the extensive program of all participating restaurants for a one-off entrance fee (voluntary donation).
The total donation income Gürtel Connection are donated to charities for a good cause. A total of € 225,669 has been collected in the 11 editions so far.
At the next issue, on May 17th, 2023, the proceeds will go to the Children’s Cancer Aid VIENNA-NÖ-BGLD – A non-profit, charitable, independent and non-political association that supports children and young people with cancer as well as their siblings and parents in medical, nursing, social, psychological and legal terms. And on the other SOS fellow human is a pressure group that campaigns loudly and energetically for the enforcement of human rights. Our goal is equal rights and equal opportunities for all people.
Participating restaurants:
program
► The Loft
20:00 Doors
WOHNZIMMER hosted by Nexus
From 23:30 DJs Gush, Sømnus, Aschenbrenner
BELOW
20:45 LITHS
22:00 Lou Pa
23:15 Future Love
Ab 00:30 DJ Set by A Party Called Jack
ABOVE
From 22:30 DJs Søren Appel & Sheriff
► Fanialive
20:00 Doors
21:00 Live: Kiri & Friends
From 23:00 DJ Kollektiv Tropical Thunder
► Belt Brewery Vienna
The Gurtbräu is a cozy beer pub with Viennese cuisine. We want our guests to be served well and quickly and to feel completely at ease in our restaurant, with good food, fine drinks and the right atmosphere.
► Walk Wien
18:00 Doors
20:45 Go Morts
22:00 Orange Skies
23:15 Color the Night
Ab 01:00 Dj Hill b2b Florian
► vienna station
22:00 Silk
23:00 ÆLoisie
01:00 Anton R
02:30 Wherzzz
Ab 04:00 Anton R b2b Wherzzz
► Chelsea
20:00 Doors
20:30 Lion Season
21:30 Burnswell
Ab 23:00 DJ Noize Director
► COCONUT Bar
19:00 Doors
20:00 The Groove Laboratory
22:00 Pretty Pleas
Ab 23:30 DJs
► Weberknecht
21:00 Live Band
22:30 Wanuel (Live)
23:30 Peter Pan
01:00 Richard Rockfall
02:30 J.P eXbert aka Joe Black
ab 04:00 All Stars
► Rotate the Book
18:00 Doors
From 21:30 DJane TnT
► Rhiz Vienna
19:30 Doors
20:30 – 22:00 Soda Gomorrah
22:00 – 00:00 Tanja Turner
00:00 – 02:00 K.Raj
02:00 – 03:00 Funk
03:00 – 04:00 Dirty Maria
04:00 – 06:00 Adriatic
► The hugger
19:30 Doors
20:30 LD Smash
21:00 Yokohama
ab 22:30 Residents DJ Set (Eren Duman, Metin Kalkan, Rui De Janeiro, Ekoton)
► carina coffee
19:00 Doors
20:30 The circus band
22:00 Open swimming pool
23:00 Hofrat Hektor and Oiler’s straight line
Ab 01:00 DJs Team-C
► B72
19:00 Doors
20:00 Mickey
21:30 Juniper Gold
Followed by DJs Carl and Krempel
Gürtel Connection #12 Facebookevent