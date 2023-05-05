Gürtel Connection #12 – mica

The GÜRTEL CONNECTION is an association consisting of local bars and clubs on the Lerchenfelder Gürtel, between Thaliastrasse and Alser Strasse.

The joint project is intended to underline the diversity and attractiveness of the belt section and to remind visitors of it. For this purpose, the festival of the same name takes place twice a year, at which all guests have the opportunity to take advantage of the extensive program of all participating restaurants for a one-off entrance fee (voluntary donation).

The total donation income Gürtel Connection are donated to charities for a good cause. A total of € 225,669 has been collected in the 11 editions so far.

At the next issue, on May 17th, 2023, the proceeds will go to the Children’s Cancer Aid VIENNA-NÖ-BGLD – A non-profit, charitable, independent and non-political association that supports children and young people with cancer as well as their siblings and parents in medical, nursing, social, psychological and legal terms. And on the other SOS fellow human is a pressure group that campaigns loudly and energetically for the enforcement of human rights. Our goal is equal rights and equal opportunities for all people.

Participating restaurants:

program

► The Loft

20:00 Doors

WOHNZIMMER hosted by Nexus

From 23:30 DJs Gush, Sømnus, Aschenbrenner

BELOW

20:45 LITHS

22:00 Lou Pa

23:15 Future Love

Ab 00:30 DJ Set by A Party Called Jack

ABOVE

From 22:30 DJs Søren Appel & Sheriff

► Fanialive

20:00 Doors

21:00 Live: Kiri & Friends

From 23:00 DJ Kollektiv Tropical Thunder

► Belt Brewery Vienna

► Walk Wien

18:00 Doors

20:45 Go Morts

22:00 Orange Skies

23:15 Color the Night

Ab 01:00 Dj Hill b2b Florian

► vienna station

22:00 Silk

23:00 ÆLoisie

01:00 Anton R

02:30 Wherzzz

Ab 04:00 Anton R b2b Wherzzz

► Chelsea

20:00 Doors

20:30 Lion Season

21:30 Burnswell

Ab 23:00 DJ Noize Director

► COCONUT Bar

19:00 Doors

20:00 The Groove Laboratory

22:00 Pretty Pleas

Ab 23:30 DJs

► Weberknecht

21:00 Live Band

22:30 Wanuel (Live)

23:30 Peter Pan

01:00 Richard Rockfall

02:30 J.P eXbert aka Joe Black

ab 04:00 All Stars

► Rotate the Book

18:00 Doors

From 21:30 DJane TnT

► Rhiz Vienna

19:30 Doors

20:30 – 22:00 Soda Gomorrah

22:00 – 00:00 Tanja Turner

00:00 – 02:00 K.Raj

02:00 – 03:00 Funk

03:00 – 04:00 Dirty Maria

04:00 – 06:00 Adriatic

► The hugger

19:30 Doors

20:30 LD Smash

21:00 Yokohama

ab 22:30 Residents DJ Set (Eren Duman, Metin Kalkan, Rui De Janeiro, Ekoton)

► carina coffee

19:00 Doors

20:30 The circus band

22:00 Open swimming pool

23:00 Hofrat Hektor and Oiler’s straight line

Ab 01:00 DJs Team-C

► B72

19:00 Doors

20:00 Mickey

21:30 Juniper Gold

Followed by DJs Carl and Krempel

