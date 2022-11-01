And if the artistic and city establishment row against him for the Viennese avant-garde that dared to dream beyond the borders, Klimt instead becomes the one who keeps promises and fulfills many expectations. And so in 1902 it will be his commission for the Frieze dedicated to Beethoven’s ninth symphony in the Secession building, a work that also represents the prelude to the so-called “golden age”, due to the massive use that Klimt begins to make, in his works, of the golden leaf. The oneiric painting “Water Bisce II” (1904), exhibited again to the public for the first time in 60 years and one of the highlights of the entire exhibition together with the revolutionary portrait of “Giuditta” (1901), dates back to these years. ), the first work in which Klimt expressly incorporated gold. The inspiration for this latest painting is the biblical heroine of the same name, who freed her people by beheading Holofernes. But the figure of the courageous widow who, pushed by faith saves her people, becomes, under the brushstrokes of Klimt, a sensual woman protagonist of contemporary Viennese society. Basically a rejection of the traditional Vienna conventions of the establishment to divert towards the good clients of the Jewish bourgeoisie and align with the artistic revolution also fueled by psychoanalysis founded and propagated by his contemporary Sigmund Freud.

Influences

The field of artistic influences among contemporaries is often a minefield and therefore must be traveled with caution. Often when a work is prior to another it does not necessarily mean that the first is the source of inspiration for the second and therefore, in the absence of certain proofs, even the curators have limited themselves to approaching the canvases of Klimt and his contemporaries, suggesting affinities but basically leaving it to the viewer to discover them. To do this, the exhibition used an arrangement in pairs, where Klimt’s works are exhibited next to their, presumed or possible, source of inspiration: after the aforementioned preparatory drawing for the fresco of the god Dionysus combined with some classicistic scenes of Lourens Alma Tadema, we find the portrait of Hermine Gallia (1903-1904) approached by James McNeill Whistler, the sinuosity of the “Water biscuits II” next to Jan Toorop and the softness of the “Park Avenue of Kammer Castle” (1912) flanked by Vincent van Gogh’s “Orchard Rose” (1888). And gradually portraits of women juxtaposed with Parisian women by Toulouse-Lautrec, and works with references to Impressionism, Fauvism and even Matisse. And so in a crescendo of gold and bright colors we arrive at world-famous works such as the portraits of Eugenia Primavesi (1913) and Adele Bloch-Bauer (1912): large extremely expressive canvases in bright colors on backgrounds laden with elaborate decorative motifs at times also naturalistic. When, in 1918, Klimt dies, the work “The bride” (1918) will be hung on his easel, an imposing painting that closes the exhibition and which, thanks to its incompleteness, makes the interesting process of composing the picture visible to the viewer. his choice of color palette by the painter. Slightly out of focus in the background, the second protagonist of the exhibition also peeps out: the city of Vienna. In fact, following the work of Gustav Klimt also means retracing the Viennese artistic scenario, its growth into a European metropolis, populated by a true melting pot of different peoples and cultures and its consequent transformation into the artistic capital of avant-gardes and stylistic ferments. And perhaps it is this city, with its apparent contradictions and its balance between tradition and innovation, the true inspiring muse of Gustav Klimt, his favorite son.

“Golden Boy Gustav Klimt. Inspired by Van Gogh, Rodin, Matisse … “, Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, until 8 January 2023