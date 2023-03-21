Gustavo Alfaro filed a lawsuit against the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in the last few hours for back pay and awards while he was in charge of the South American country team that participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The former coach of Boca Juniors, Huracán and Quilmes, among other clubs, claimed through FIFA an amount close to four million dollars, according to a report presented by the Quito newspaper El Comercio.

During the day, the lawyer Ariel Reck, representing Alfaro, filed a lawsuit against the FEF for breach of contract. It was processed on the FIFA legal portal, said the source.

However, the FEF itself minimized the amount requested by the Argentine coach and reduced it to $290,000, according to the economic report presented at the Ordinary Soccer Congress.

Alfaro took over the leadership of the Ecuadorian national representative in 2021 and remained in office until the elimination of the team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after the first round of the ecumenical event was held.

We thank Professor Alfaro for what he did. There is another area that the lawyers will solve. We turn the page, said Francisco Egas, president of the FEF, last February.

