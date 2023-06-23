Gutiérrez with a request for the previous Mapuche consultation and complaint to the Anses for the ISSN

Governor Omar Gutiérrez announced the presentation of the claim to Anses by the retirement funds of the Neuquén Social Security Institute (ISSN), an action that had already taken place. In addition, he took advantage of an ambulance delivery act to ask the Legislature to move forward with the consultation protocol prior, free and informed, agreed with Mapuche communities.

The governor referred to the fact that it seemed important to him to continue with the work of respect and integration on “a day in which the new Mapuche year begins.” He recalled that there is a decree on the consultation, but remarked that now should be given “the highest legal status constitutional and administrative that it is a law”.

Gutiérrez appealed to the good will of the deputies to advance in the approval of the prior consultation, giving an example of the guarantee received by the opening of the anticyclical fund de Vaca Muerta to allocate the funds to pay off the debt and the ISSN deficit.

The president also announced that they are close to liquidating the funds for volunteer firefighterswhich on Tuesday will deliver computers to the first five municipalities to begin the robotics school and that in july will inaugurate the expansion of the Rincón hospital of the willows

The claim to the Anses for the funds for the ISSN

In the act, Gutiérrez informed that the administrative appeal that had already been announced was being presented, to claim Anses the funds that correspond to the ISSN. Of 13 boxes that were not transferred to the Nation, there are ten that are receiving funds and three that are not, among them Neuquén.

The governor recalled this point and also pointed out that, by law, “it is established in a current process that when there are homogeneous characteristics to the national system, then the Anses, the national government, must move and transfer funds to the provinces to that retirement fund«.

The national government, through the so-called “omnibus law” that was sanctioned in the government of Mauricio Macri, established that, from 2017 and until 2020, “each province may increase or reduce the financial assistance receiving depending on the effort and will to harmonize demonstrated”.

Neuquén has homogenized with the Anses regime the number of years of service (30) and the percentage of contributions and employer contributions that are sent to the system. Instead, made no progress in modifying the retirement age, in changing the calculation of having nor its update mechanism.

As stated by Gutiérrez a few weeks ago, the province considers that it should be receiving at least part of what the ISSN needs to face its deficit for having advanced in at least two harmonization points.

The governor had said that, for the 27,000 million red that are calculated by the end of the year, the Anses should transfer at least half, that is, about 13,500 million pesos.





