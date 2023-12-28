Gypsy Rose Blanchard Testifies in the Trial of her Ex-Boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn

A Missouri woman, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was released from prison on parole Thursday, following the notorious case that captivated the country in 2015. The strange story entailed the gruesome murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who had kept her adult daughter confined to a wheelchair and feeding tubes, duping people into thinking that her daughter had severe illnesses. Dee Dee Blanchard was revealed to have Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder where caregivers fabricate or exaggerate a child’s illnesses, seeking sympathy for themselves. Despite initially being deceived by her mother, Gypsy managed to convince her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to murder her mother. Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence for the murder, after accepting a plea deal for second-degree murder.

The case gained media attention with the novel “Darling Rose Gold,” and the HBO documentary “Mommy Dead and Dearest” in 2017 as well as the Hulu miniseries “The Act” in 2019. The bizarre life and crimes of Gypsy Rose Blanchard continue to captivate the public, with more projects about the story coming in the future, including her own release in a month called “Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom.” Notably, Blanchard also married while in prison. While her release is now amid the ongoing media buzz, authorities have declined to allow in-person coverage in order to protect her privacy and security.

