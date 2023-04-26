Hacking D’Alessandro: they ask that the main person involved agree to the Law of Repentance

The case investigated by the hack a Marcelo D’Alessandro continues its course in the Justice of the city of Buenos Aires. While the collection of evidence continues, the defense of the teenager who admitted to having carried out the SIM SWAP on the device of the ex-minister of Security of Buenos Aires presented a proposal to ask to be protected by the Law of Repentance.

This was stated through a three-page letter to which PROFILE had access. On the third point, the defenders Sebastian Noguera and Marcos Kapko considered that “it is appropriate to give special treatment” to Elias Ezequiel Nuñes Pinheirothe young man who admitted to the prosecutor Gabriela Dupuy and the judge María Araceli Martínez having hacked the former minister.

It “so that it can be treated as repentanttaking into account article 43 ter of the Penal Code and the Law of Repentance”.

D’Alessandro hacked: the person involved declared and said he did not know who the former minister was

In the document submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office, the defenders argued the request “in view of their entire procedural good faith that has been demonstrated (sic) throughout the process evidenced through their extensive collaboration through both investigative statements“.

“It is sought that depending on the collaboration he provided, they assimilate him to the figure”insisted one of the defenders before this medium.

The claims of the defense of Elías Ezequiel Nuñes Pinheiro

The lawyers want the young man from the missionary town of Eldorado is protected by the Law of the Repentant, after that in the investigative statement and in the subsequent extension provided data about how the hack materializedfrom admitting that it was he who did the job.

D’Alessandro hacked: the judge in the case said that no political connection has emerged so far

It is worth remembering that days ago the young man traveled from Missions to the city of Buenos Aires to appear personally before Justice.

In his two statements, he said that he was contacted by an unknown user through the Telegram messaging application and that in exchange for the “work” they paid him through virtual wallets. He also admitted that after a statement before the federal judge Maria Servini because of the hacking of Diego Santilli, he got scared and He threw his cell phone into the Paraná River.

hacked. D’Alessandro pursues the case through his lawyers.

In the letter they also asked the Justice to order the authorities of Misiones to put into practice the custody measures ordered last April 12 on Nuñes Pinheiro and his family. This request was due, this medium learned, to the fact that unknown persons appeared at the home of the family of the person involved, in the missionary town. Before the public state that took the case, that alarmed the defense.

What is the Law of Repentance

The Law of the Repentantwhich has been key in corruption cases, establishes a legal framework so that people who have committed crimes can collaborate with justice and provide relevant information about the criminal activities in which they have participated in exchange for certain legal benefits.

Among the benefits offered to the repentant are the reduction of the sentence and the possibility of avoiding preventive detention, as long as they provide useful and verifiable information about the crimes and those involved in them.

The law It applies to crimes such as corruption, drug trafficking, economic and financial crimes, among others. So far, Nuñes Pinheiro has provided a significant amount of data that is key to the file, but nothing about the person or persons who entrusted him with the “work” through the unknown user. Eljuanxa.

Exclusive PROFILE: one of the suspects in the hacking of Marcelo D’Alessandro speaks

“Elijah Ezekiel is willing to continue collaborating and to carry out any task aimed at clarifying the facts and reaching the masterminds who have used it,” the letter states.

As PROFILE had anticipated, in the brief the defenders also reported the incorporation of evidence to establish the responsibility of the rest of the accused. Are Elias Nuñes Pinheirofather of the principal involved, Julio Cesar Escobar and Cecilia Mercadoowners of a computer store, and Antonio Aquino, an employee of one of those stores.

The documentation “is intended to demonstrate their lawful activities, their honest livelihoods, their commercial and labor relations, their personal assets, their economic capacity.” In summary, the defenders stated, they seek to corroborate “the total alienation with the facts investigatedwith the exception, of course, of Elías Ezequiel, who is the only defendant who is indeed related to the accused facts.”

