Haderlump Atelier Berlin Spring Summer 2024 BFW Berlin – OPUS MANUUM – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends

A line of tailors and designers take to the runway, beginning their work in their live studio. With the first whirring of the sewing machines, Haderlump Atelier Berlin Spring Summer 2024 Show in the Wilhelm Studios begins, by far the best fashion show of this year’s Berlin Fashion Week.

OPUS MANUUM- modern craftsmanship

At its Spring Summer 2024 show, the Haderlump Atelier Berlin label once again made it clear that creating clothing items is their priority and, as the name suggests, they have created their own live studio in the middle of the Wilhelm Studios. The workshop is filled with tailoring tables, an abundance of fabrics and materials. The manual process is suggested to us as if through a shop window. A seamstress skillfully threads the thread through the needle while another cuts the fabrics together.

Model @ Haderlump Atelier Berlin Spring Summer 2024 Show

Under the motto “Opus Manuum”, which translates as manual work, the link between craftsmanship and modernity is closed. Each individual’s individuality was reflected by finding a bag in each spectator’s seat. symbolic of the tailoring of each employee. The bag’s strap, made up of a steel chain, on the other hand, was intended to reflect the determination and boldness of the collection.

Designed with courage, made by hand

The outfits of the Haderlump Atelier Berlin Show are both spaced out and anchored in real life – especially in the studio, where you literally still lend a hand. Bold cuts, from slashed blazers and patchwork-quilted jackets, to lace gloves. Each of these looks truly reflects the typical “Berlin” style, a mix of futuristic and metallic elements. In the collection of Haderlump designer Johann Ehrhardt But it’s also about the details that make up the look: Many models are thin and adorned with piercings, individual strands of hair are gelled into the face and make the whole thing unconventionally perfect. Men who wear skirts and feminine dresses, with a plunging neckline on the chest, nails on the edge of a metallic corset top, a creation that is half blouse, half blazer, reminiscent of Ying and Yang – they are self-confident and skilfully provocative.

Haderlump Atelier Berlin: „Manufacture needs an origin”

At 21, his parents gave him a sewing machine for Christmas. Today, designer Johann Ehrhardt and his team still develop pieces by hand in their Berlin studio. Sustainability is the norm here. Top quality plays a role in each of the areas. What began with “Lumpenmacher”, as Haderlump was called, is now one of the up-and-coming Berlin labels, if not the most up-and-coming. “Haderlump” saw value in worn-out, seemingly worthless scraps of fabric. Just like the fashion brand: “THROUGH AND BY OUR HAND, IMAGINATION BECOMES REALITY”.

Author: Marie Prinz – Photos: KOWA-Berlin

Haderlump Atelier Berlin Spring Summer 2024 – Runway Fotos

guests of the show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

