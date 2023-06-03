Hafensaengers – longing thrives in dirt

Thomas and Max von found each other in their earlier bands Hafensaengers anymore and created this duo instead. At the beginning you were mainly into hardcore, but the new beginning led to a more punk orientation without ignoring your roots. However, acute kidney failure and an emergency operation for singer and guitarist Thomas threw all their plans upside down. All fears, insecurities and concentrated frustration ended up on the new record. Not only that, with a healthy donor kidney, the zest for action is implemented on stage. The debut is included “Longing thrives in dirt”.

After a little gallop, the quasi-title song “Gedeiht im Dreck” immediately hits the ground running. The tempo is high, the fusion of hardcore and punk puts you in a good mood, unpacks melodies and keeps the tempo high while Max exhausts himself on the drums. The wanderlust song is immediately catchy, after 80 seconds the matter is over again. “Winner” is also a bit heavier and at the same time deals with self-doubt. A mighty bulwark pulls the heart out of the murderer’s pit, indicates the entry into the pit and still stays at a slow pace, which works extremely well.

“Altes Herz” also gets stuck immediately, although Hafensaengers go about their work a little more boldly here. Between quiet, thoughtful verses and a hymn-like energy performance in the verses, the next catchy tune is ready. The guitar work deserves special praise, especially given the subtly frosty undertones in the main section. “Are you okay” remains a semi-rhetorical question, gradually increasing the pressure and making you want more between the chairs. The crisp “Don’t forget me” strikes pleasantly drastic tones for a bouncer, draws exciting parallels to the hardcore past and yet makes it audibly comfortable in the old, new sound.

Real feeling, that would probably be a good headline for this debut. You buy every single syllable of this half hour from the duo, it is so feverish and rousing. The strong punk side also puts you in a really good mood and harmonises well with the occasional hardcore inserts. In short: “Longing thrives in the dirt” entertains from start to finish. Hafensaengers hit the bull’s eye on all levels that you want to hear again and again. Just to celebrate life live. Good this way.

Rating: 8/10

