'Hagrid' actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72

‘Hagrid’ actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72

According to reports, Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane died in a hospital not long ago at the age of 72. His agency has not released details of the cause of death. Robbie Coltrane began his acting career in 1978 and is best known for his roles as “Hagrid” in the Harry Potter series and Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films.

The last time Robbie Coltrane and the “Harry Potter” team appeared together was on HBO Max’s “Return to Hogwarts” 20th anniversary show earlier this year. Tribute to the iconic actor beloved by fans on social media.

