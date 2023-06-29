Hailaer Grassland Midi Music Festival is coming! The first encounter between Midi and Grassland_Stage_Hulunbeier_Party

Original title: Hailaer Grassland Midi Music Festival is coming! The first encounter between Midi and Grassland

We never tire of following the sun, the moon and the stars, crossing the mountains and crossing the ocean. This time, Midi came to the most beautiful grassland in China – Hulunbuir! The first Grassland Midi Music Festival – 2023 Hailaer Grassland Midi Music Festival announced the full lineup, Midi’s 30th Grassland Birthday Party was grandly opened!

July 14-16,Hailar Grassland Midi Music FestivalInvite you to a prairie appointment!

The Hailar Grassland Midi Music Festival is guided by the Hailar District Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Hailar District People’s Government, and the Music Industry Promotion Committee of the China Audiovisual and Digital Publishing Association. Presented jointly by Chen Culture Media Co., Ltd., it will be held in Lianghe Sacred Mountain Scenic Area, Hailar District, Hulunbeier City, Inner Mongolia from July 14th to July 16th.

This year marks the birth of the Midi brand, and this time the Midi Music Festival has come to the northern border of China. First time on the prairie, this ticket price is still full of sincerity: 99.9 yuan pre-sale ticket for the eve party, 169 yuan single-day pre-sale ticket, 299 yuan two-day pre-sale pass, 369 yuan three-day pre-sale pass, MIDI Still use practical actions to lead more people who love music to experience the unique charm of the music festival live!

This time, more than 40 groups of bands gathered in Hailar to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Midi School! The eve party will be held on July 14th, when Old Wolf, Crispy Berry, High Flag & Overload, Grey, Nova Heart, and Adventure in the Rain will bring you the performances on the first day of Tang Stage. From July 15th to July 16th, the Tang Stage, Warring States Stage, and Ming Stage will be open at the same time. A mansion, Chun, the right to reshape the statue, Lost Train, Black Panther, HAYA Orchestra, Joyside, Nanqing, Shining Star, Sound Fragments, Tuligul, Xie Tianxiao & OK King will be inTang stageTake turns to bring wonderful performances including rock, post-punk, indie pop, British rock and other styles;Warring States StageIt has always been a spiritual pure land for heavy music lovers. Subversion M, Fengtian, Mowen, Twisted Machine, Frost Eve, TDI, Wanzhong, Xingshan, Yu, Junggar, Zhanqi, Zuriaake will continue to stimulate adrenaline;Ming stageLocal folk musicians and folk art groups are the main ones, Arong Batu, Bayegu, Daolijin and Balakin, Dongzi, Hazari Group, Liu Donghong, Mimeng Beijing, Wang Juan, Wulan, Wu Ning Yue, Yirule, and Zhang Qianqian will show fans the unique music style and ethnic customs of Inner Mongolia.

There are alsocamping areais the highest camp for the spiritual exchange of Midi youths. This camping area will set up a bonfire party, a firework show and a camping area stage. After the performance every night, the camping area stage will continue to hold music parties. Areya, LIANGZ, Lil Ronda, Maggie Q, Rico North, TG, Down the road, Minus 35 Degrees, and Zhang Ruqing, three excellent local bands and musicians took turns to make the night exciting;Cultural and creative marketA collection of current trendy lifestyle brands… Today’s music festivals have already jumped out of the single category of music and become the first choice for holiday travel.

“Meeting in Hailar, Tage Prairie”, the venue of this music festival – Two Rivers Sacred Mountain Scenic Area, Hailar District, Hulunbeier City, Inner Mongolia, is located between Xiaolong Mountain and Aobao Mountain in the north of Hailar, at the confluence of Hailar River and Yimin River. It spans Hailar District and Chenbaerhu Banner, with an area of ​​36.9 square kilometers. Adjacent to National Highway 301, the scenic spot is only 10 kilometers away from the airport and 5 kilometers away from the urban area, so the transportation is very convenient. The natural scenery and ethnic customs of the scenic spot are blended together, and it is one of the summer resorts in Hulunbeier City that embodies the grassland culture, has unique characteristics of northern Xinjiang, and is suitable for leisure and vacation.

